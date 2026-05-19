ITM to Announce Dosimetry Data from the Phase 3 COMPETE Trial at SNMMI 2026 and Host Satellite Symposium

Garching / Munich, May 19, 2026 –– ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that dosimetry data from its Phase 3 COMPETE trial will be provided in a poster presentation at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) annual meeting, held from May 30 - June 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. ITM will also host a satellite symposium on the evolution of SSTR-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy.



Poster Presentation Details

Title: Accurate single-time-point dosimetry of [177Lu]Lu-edotreotide using non-linear mixed-effects modeling: results from the COMPETE Phase 3 trial

Display Date and Location: May 31 – June 2 at the SNMMI Science Pavilion



Satellite Symposium Details

Title: ITM Dinner Symposium – The Evolution of SSTR‑Targeted Therapy – from Agonists to Antagonists and Emerging Radionuclides

Objective: Discuss the evolution of SSTR‑targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy; spanning early approaches, current ¹⁷⁷Lu agonist therapies to next‑generation ligand biology and emerging radionuclides – linking today’s clinical practice with future therapeutic directions

Speaker: Dr. Julia Fricke, MD, Clinic for Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital Basel, Switzerland

Date: May 31, 2026, 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM PT

Location: Petree Hall C, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, CA



During the conference, ITM will exhibit its innovative isotope portfolio, including Lutetium-177, Actinium-225 and Terbium-161. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the company’s innovative radiopharmaceutical pipeline and its capabilities in the manufacturing and supply of radioisotopes at booth #1523.



About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is an investigational product pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use. It is also being evaluated in COMPOSE (NCT04919226), a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive GEP-NETs.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com



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