SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IRLAB to Present at Redeye Healthcare Day 2026

April 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will give a presentation at Redeye Health Care Day in Stockholm on April 14.

Kristina Torfgård, CEO, will attend and present IRLAB at the event, held at Redeye's office, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, in Stockholm.

"I am looking forward to presenting our leading portfolio in Parkinson's disease along with our latest advances," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO.

Tune in for the live broadcast at:
https://www.redeye.se/events/1145882/redeye-healthcare-day-2026
The presentation will also be accessible on www.redeye.se

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at Redeye Healthcare Day 2026

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Events Healthcare Parkinson’s disease
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
EU and US crisis concept as a Broken Rope stretched with force and stressed to a decoupling metaphor for pressure on the economic and political relationship between Brussels and Washington.
Drug pricing
Pharma’s Reluctance To Serve Europe To Dodge MFN Drug Pricing Is Chilling
April 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Focal seizure. Vector illustration of human brain and electroencephalograhy or EEG originating from temporal lobe.
Parkinson’s disease
FDA Warns of Seizure Risk With Some Parkinson’s Drugs
March 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Brain neuro cell growth or damaging drawing with texture shading illustration isolated on dark background
Parkinson’s disease
Oryon Splashes Onto Parkinson’s Scene With $42M for Cell Therapy
March 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac