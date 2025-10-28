SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IQVIA Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

October 28, 2025 | 
19 min read
  • Revenue of $4,100 million, up 5.2 percent year-over-year
  • GAAP Net Income of $331 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $949 million
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.93, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $3.00
  • R&D Solutions quarterly bookings of $2.6 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15x
  • R&D Solutions contracted backlog of $32.4 billion, up 4.1 percent year-over-year
  • Operating Cash Flow of $908 million; Free Cash Flow of $772 million, up 35 percent year-over-year, representing 150 percent of Adjusted Net Income

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.



Third-Quarter 2025 Operating Results

Revenue for the third quarter of $4,100 million increased 5.2 percent on a reported basis and 3.9 percent at constant currency, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) revenue of $1,631 million increased 5.0 percent on a reported basis and 3.3 percent at constant currency. Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenue of $2,260 million increased 4.5 percent on a reported basis and 3.4 percent at constant currency. Excluding reimbursed expenses, R&DS revenue grew 4.8 percent on a reported basis. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) revenue of $209 million increased 16.1 percent on a reported basis and 13.9 percent at constant currency.

As of September 30, 2025, R&DS contracted backlog was $32.4 billion, growing 4.1 percent year-over-year and 3.9 percent at constant currency. The company expects approximately $8.1 billion of this backlog to convert to revenue in the next twelve months, representing growth of 4.0 percent year-over-year. Third quarter net new bookings were $2.6 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15x, and resulting in a trailing-twelve-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.12x.

Third-quarter GAAP Net Income was $331 million and GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share was $1.93. Adjusted EBITDA was $949 million, up 1.1 percent year-over-year. Adjusted Net Income was $515 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $3.00.

“IQVIA delivered a strong quarter with revenue and profit towards the high-end of our guide, and record free cash flow generation,” said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. “R&DS continued to perform well, with strong demand across all customer segments and improved client decision timelines leading to 13 percent growth in net bookings year-over-year. TAS delivered solid results despite a tougher year-over-year comparison, driven by ongoing momentum from drug launches and the strength of our broader commercial portfolio. With continued execution across the business and healthy demand indicators, such as RFP growth accelerating to 20 percent year-over-year, we remain confident in our ability to sustain our top and bottom-line growth performance.”

Year-to-Date 2025 Operating Results

Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was $11,946 million, up 4.4 percent on a reported basis and 3.7 percent at constant currency, compared to the first nine months of 2024. TAS revenue was $4,805 million, representing growth of 6.7 percent on a reported basis and 5.8 percent at constant currency. R&DS revenue was $6,563 million, up 2.5 percent on a reported basis and 1.9 percent at constant currency. CSMS revenue was $578 million, up 6.8 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent at constant currency.

GAAP Net Income was $846 million and GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share was $4.86. Adjusted Net Income was $1,480 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $8.50. Adjusted EBITDA was $2,742 million.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1,814 million and debt was $14,957 million, resulting in net debt of $13,143 million. IQVIA’s Net Leverage Ratio was 3.52x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA. For the third quarter, Operating Cash Flow was $908 million and Free Cash Flow was $772 million.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The company is reaffirming the midpoint of its full-year 2025 guidance and narrowing the ranges as follows: revenue expected to be between $16,150 million and $16,250 million, Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $3,775 million and $3,800 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share expected to be between $11.85 and $11.95.

This revenue guidance includes approximately $100 million of COVID-related revenue step-down, entirely in R&DS, approximately 100 basis points of tailwind from foreign exchange, and approximately 150 basis points of contribution from acquisitions.

All financial guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates as of October 27, 2025, remain in effect for the forecast period.

Webcast & Conference Call Details

IQVIA will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss its third-quarter 2025 results and its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 guidance. To listen to the event and view the presentation slides via webcast, join from the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including the dial-in and a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the live event, registered participants connect to the call using the information provided in the confirmation email and will be placed directly into the call.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using artificial intelligence ("AI") responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 91,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, our full-year 2025 guidance. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: business disruptions caused by natural disasters, pandemics such as the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including any variants, and the public health policy responses to the outbreak, and international conflicts or other disruptions outside of our control; most of our contracts may be terminated on short notice, and we may lose or experience delays with large client contracts or be unable to enter into new contracts; the market for our services may not grow as we expect; we may be unable to successfully develop and market new services or enter new markets; imposition of restrictions on our use of data by data suppliers or their refusal to license data to us; any failure by us to comply with contractual, regulatory or ethical requirements under our contracts, including current or future changes to data protection and privacy laws; breaches or misuse of our or our outsourcing partners’ security or communications systems; failure to meet our productivity or business transformation objectives; failure to successfully invest in growth opportunities; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and our susceptibility to claims by others that we are infringing on their intellectual property rights; the expiration or inability to acquire third party licenses for technology or intellectual property; any failure by us to accurately and timely price and formulate cost estimates for contracts, or to document change orders; hardware and software failures, delays in the operation of our computer and communications systems or the failure to implement system enhancements; the rate at which our backlog converts to revenue; our ability to acquire, develop and implement technology necessary for our business; consolidation in the industries in which our clients operate; risks related to client or therapeutic concentration; government regulators or our customers may limit the number or scope of indications for medicines and treatments or withdraw products from the market, and government regulators may impose new regulatory requirements or may adopt new regulations affecting the biopharmaceutical industry; the risks associated with operating on a global basis, including currency or exchange rate fluctuations and legal compliance, including anti-corruption laws; risks related to the enactment of legislation or the imposition of regulations or other restrictions or actions by governments that create business uncertainty and have the potential to limit trade; risks related to changes in accounting standards; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including financial market conditions, inflation, and risks related to sales to government entities; the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully integrate, and achieve expected benefits from, our acquired businesses. For a further discussion of the risks relating to our business, see the “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be amended or updated from time to time in our subsequent periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information based on financial measures that are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Gross Leverage Ratio, Net Leverage Ratio and Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented only as a supplement to the company’s financial statements based on GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance understanding of the company’s financial performance, but none of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP, and non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company uses non-GAAP measures in its operational and financial decision making, and believes that it is useful to exclude certain items in order to focus on what it regards to be a more meaningful indicator of the underlying operating performance of the business. For example, the company excludes all the amortization of intangible assets associated with acquired customer relationships and backlog, databases, non-compete agreements, trademarks and trade names from non-GAAP expense and income measures as such amounts can be significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Although we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that revenue generated from such intangibles is included within revenue in determining net income. As a result, internal management reports feature non-GAAP measures which are also used to prepare strategic plans and annual budgets and review management compensation. The company also believes that investors may find non-GAAP financial measures useful for the same reasons, although investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP disclosures.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the schedules attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures contained herein to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Our full-year 2025 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, restructuring and related expenses, stock-based compensation and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to the company, many of which present non-GAAP measures when reporting their results. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider such performance measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

IQVIAFIN

# # #

 

Table 1

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions, except per share data)

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenues

 

$

4,100

 

 

$

3,896

 

 

$

11,946

 

 

$

11,447

 

Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,727

 

 

 

2,518

 

 

 

7,952

 

 

 

7,450

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

514

 

 

 

522

 

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

1,539

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

286

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

827

 

 

 

811

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

20

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

71

 

Income from operations

 

 

553

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

1,576

 

Interest income

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(36

)

Interest expense

 

 

189

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

499

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(31

)

 

 

44

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(12

)

Income before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of
unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

408

 

 

 

349

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

1,125

 

Income tax expense

 

 

76

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

189

 

Income before equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
affiliates

 

 

332

 

 

 

284

 

 

 

861

 

 

 

936

 

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

 

Net income

 

332

 

 

285

 

 

847

 

 

936

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Net income attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc.

 

$

331

 

 

$

285

 

 

$

846

 

 

$

936

 

Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.94

 

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

4.90

 

 

$

5.14

 

Diluted

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

$

4.86

 

 

$

5.08

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

170.2

 

 

 

182.1

 

 

 

172.6

 

 

 

182.1

 

Diluted

 

 

171.7

 

 

 

184.2

 

 

 

174.1

 

 

 

184.3

 

 

Table 2

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

(in millions, except per share data)

 

September 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,814

 

 

$

1,702

 

Trade accounts receivable and unbilled services, net

 

 

3,269

 

 

 

3,204

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

177

 

 

 

154

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

45

 

 

 

36

 

Investments in debt, equity and other securities

 

 

158

 

 

 

141

 

Other current assets and receivables

 

 

516

 

 

 

592

 

Total current assets

 

 

5,979

 

 

 

5,829

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

525

 

 

 

535

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

299

 

 

 

238

 

Investments in debt, equity and other securities

 

 

130

 

 

 

108

 

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

275

 

 

 

266

 

Goodwill

 

 

15,948

 

 

 

14,710

 

Other identifiable intangibles, net

 

 

4,707

 

 

 

4,499

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

390

 

 

 

194

 

Deposits and other assets, net

 

 

474

 

 

 

520

 

Total assets

 

$

28,727

 

 

$

26,899

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

3,550

 

 

$

3,684

 

Unearned income

 

 

2,160

 

 

 

1,779

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

119

 

 

 

156

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

2,164

 

 

 

1,145

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

515

 

 

 

193

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

8,508

 

 

 

6,957

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

 

12,793

 

 

 

12,838

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

207

 

 

 

196

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

233

 

 

 

173

 

Other liabilities

 

 

698

 

 

 

668

 

Total liabilities

 

 

22,439

 

 

 

20,832

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, 400.0 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, $0.01 par value, 258.8 shares issued and 170.3 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 258.2 shares issued and 176.1 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024

 

 

11,321

 

 

 

11,143

 

Retained earnings

 

 

6,911

 

 

 

6,065

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 88.5 and 82.1 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

(11,144

)

 

 

(10,103

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(928

)

 

 

(1,038

)

Equity attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stockholders

 

 

6,160

 

 

 

6,067

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

128

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

6,288

 

 

 

6,067

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

28,727

 

 

$

26,899

 

 

Table 3

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in millions)

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

847

 

 

$

936

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

827

 

 

 

811

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

 

17

 

 

 

16

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

187

 

 

 

158

 

Losses from unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

Gain on investments, net

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(29

)

Benefit from deferred income taxes

 

 

(132

)

 

 

(114

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Change in accounts receivable, unbilled services and unearned income

 

 

442

 

 

 

259

 

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(263

)

 

 

(206

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

1,919

 

 

 

1,831

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, equipment and software

 

 

(429

)

 

 

(438

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(798

)

 

 

(649

)

Sales of marketable securities, net

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates, net of payments received

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(68

)

Investments in debt and equity securities

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(2

)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

 

 

75

 

 

 

25

 

Other

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(2

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,201

)

 

 

(1,134

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

3,985

 

 

 

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(34

)

 

 

 

Repayment of debt and principal payments on finance leases

 

 

(2,676

)

 

 

(130

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

1,375

 

 

 

685

 

Repayment of revolving credit facility

 

 

(2,200

)

 

 

(785

)

Payments related to employee stock incentive plans

 

 

(66

)

 

 

(61

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(1,032

)

 

 

(200

)

Contingent consideration and deferred purchase price payments

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(12

)

Other

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(685

)

 

 

(503

)

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

79

 

 

 

2

 

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

112

 

 

 

196

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

1,702

 

 

 

1,376

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

1,814

 

 

$

1,572

 

 

Table 4

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions)

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net Income Attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc.

 

$

331

 

 

$

285

 

 

$

846

 

$

936

Provision for income taxes

 

 

76

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

189

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

286

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

827

 

 

 

811

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

176

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

463

 

(Income) loss in unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

Income from noncontrolling interests

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

158

 

Other (income) expense, net (1)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

56

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

11

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related expenses (2)

 

 

30

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

99

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

15

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

21

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

949

 

 

$

939

 

 

$

2,742

 

 

$

2,688

 

(1)

Reflects certain non-operating income items, revaluations of contingent consideration and certain non-recurring expenses.

(2)

Reflects restructuring costs as well as accelerated expenses related to lease exits.

 

Table 5

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in millions, except per share data)

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net Income Attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc.

 

$

331

 

 

$

285

 

 

$

846

 

 

$

936

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

76

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

189

 

Purchase accounting amortization (1)

 

 

138

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

401

 

(Income) loss in unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

Income from noncontrolling interests

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

55

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

158

 

Other (income) expense, net (2)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

56

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

11

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related expenses (3)

 

 

30

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

99

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

15

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

21

 

Adjusted Pre Tax Income

 

$

625

 

 

$

643

 

 

$

1,807

 

 

$

1,815

 

Adjusted tax expense

 

 

(109

)

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(326

)

 

 

(337

)

Income from noncontrolling interests

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

$

515

 

 

$

523

 

 

$

1,480

 

 

$

1,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

3.03

 

 

$

2.87

 

 

$

8.57

 

 

$

8.12

 

Diluted

 

$

3.00

 

 

$

2.84

 

 

$

8.50

 

 

$

8.02

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

170.2

 

 

 

182.1

 

 

 

172.6

 

 

 

182.1

 

Diluted

 

 

171.7

 

 

 

184.2

 

 

 

174.1

 

 

 

184.3

 


Contacts

Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)
+1.973.541.3558


Read full story here
North Carolina Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Map with different syringes. Covid 19 and pandemic vaccination concept. Vector illustration
Earnings
Sanofi’s Legacy Vaccine Sales Decline As Americans Skip Flu Shots
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Earnings
MASH, Metsera Deals Send Analysts Marauding to Viking
October 23, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
‘We’re Not Done’: Roche Plans To Sustain Dealmaking Pace After 89bio
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie