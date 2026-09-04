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Ipsen - August 2026 - Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read
   

Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights
and shares composing the share capital

(in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

DateTotal number of shares composing the share capitalTotal number of voting rights (1)
31 August 202683,814,526Gross total* of voting rights: 132,077,444
Net total** of voting rights: 130,818,157

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

* Gross total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

** Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights.

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