Ipsen announces issuance of €500 million inaugural Rated Public Bond

Transaction follows Investment Grade ratings assignment from both S&P and Moody’s

PARIS, FRANCE, 19 March 2025 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-care biopharmaceutical company, today announced the successful completion of its inaugural Rated Public Bond of €500 million with a coupon of 3.875%, maturing in March 2032.

Following the disclosure of the Investment Grade ratings with BBB- from S&P and Baa3 from Moody’s, both with a stable outlook, this transaction was very well received and largely oversubscribed by a diversified and solid institutional investor base.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this inaugural Rated Public Bond that reinforces and demonstrates investor’s confidence in Ipsen’s Investment Grade credit profile and long-term strategy,” said Aymeric Le Chatelier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ipsen. “While we remain committed to a disciplined financial approach, this issuance will further support our ambition to deliver ongoing sustained growth, driven by our internal pipeline and external innovation.”

This transaction is an important component of Ipsen’s refinancing plan which included the successful renewal of €1,5 billion syndicated Revolving Credit Facility completed earlier this month for a period of 5 years with two possible extensions of one year each, significantly extending Ipsen’s debt maturity profile.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience.

Our pipeline is fueled by external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 80 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

