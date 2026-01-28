iOrganBio Appoints Karol Jarzabek as Chief Operating Officer

Adds Private Equity and Operational Experience to Help Scale iOrganBio’s Operations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iOrganBio, an innovator in intelligent cell manufacturing redefining how human cells are engineered and reliably produced at scale for research and therapy, including as New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) in alignment with FDA direction, today announced the appointment of Karol Jarzabek as Chief Operating Officer.

iOrganBio recently emerged from stealth and introduced CellForge™, an AI-powered platform built to address long-standing challenges in human cell manufacturing. CellForge integrates data, automation, and experimental control to enable reliable human cell production for disease modeling, drug development, and cell therapy workflows.

A seasoned operations leader with deep expertise in driving strategic value and operational excellence across complex environments, including the biopharmaceutical sector, Jarzabek will lead and scale iOrganBio’s operations, manufacturing, and supply chain functions as the company advances CellForge, its closed-loop platform for precise human cell production.

“We are advancing our infrastructure to enable predictable, reproducible and scalable manufacturing of human cells,” said Daniel Delubac, co-founder and CEO of iOrganBio. “Karol brings extensive experience designing operational structures and aligning teams across life science businesses, with a proven track record of translating strategy into measurable results. His leadership has helped elevate a private pharmaceutical company from approximately $30 million to more than $500 million in net revenue and transform an established brands division from a negative EBITDA contributor into a profitable business generating $800 million in gross revenue. This expertise will be essential as we support more partners and expand the impact of CellForge.”

As COO, Jarzabek will be responsible for coordinating cross-functional teams across all areas of the business and overseeing operational execution, manufacturing scale-up, and regulatory alignment as iOrganBio continues to grow.

Jarzabek brings broad expertise in operational management and business transformation, supported by advanced training in predictive analytics and experience deploying AI-enabled systems across global organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Portfolio Operations at QHP Capital, where he led value creation initiatives across 13 life science and pharmaceutical services companies, spanning partnership development and end-to-end value chain execution. Prior to QHP Capital, Jarzabek held multiple senior leadership roles at Azurity Pharmaceuticals, including Vice President of Strategic Finance and President of Established Brands, where he led M&A execution, operational integration and portfolio management efforts.

“What impressed me about iOrganBio is how intentionally the platform was designed from the start. There is strong integration between the science and data infrastructure,” said Jarzabek. “The team is applying true engineering rigor to complex biological systems, creating a foundation that can actually scale. This approach has the potential to fundamentally change how therapies are developed for patients, and I am excited to help translate that vision into durable, scalable operations as the company grows.”

About iOrganBio

iOrganBio is transforming human cell production with CellForge™, its AI-powered platform for consistent, scalable, and intelligent manufacturing of cells and organoids for in vitro modeling and cell therapies. By applying engineering precision to biology, CellForge uses AI and automation to guide cell development and make real-time adjustments aligned with defined biological profiles. At the core of the platform is iOrganBio’s functional human CellAtlas™, a comprehensive reference built from single-cell and multi-omics data that provides the digital blueprints for each cell type. This smart, closed-loop process delivers the accuracy, efficiency, and quality partners need to turn scientific ideas into breakthroughs, accelerating disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug development. iOrganBio is based at BioLabs in Chapel Hill, NC.

For more information, visit iOrgan.Bio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Michelle Linn

Linnden Communications

michelle@linndencom.com