IonQ to Participate in CES 2025, Joining the Event’s First-Ever Quantum Track

IonQ’s CMO Margaret Arakawa will speak on real-world quantum applications at CES

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industries, will be presenting at CES 2025 this week, marking a key milestone as the event launches its first-ever dedicated quantum track: “Quantum Means Business: A Quantum World Congress Program.” CES is one of the world’s most influential technology events, showcasing the latest innovations that have shaped the future of technology for over 50 years.





IonQ’s Chief Marketing Officer, Margaret Arakawa, will take the stage at CES as part of the panel discussion, “Quantum is Here: Computing Applications & New Industries.” The session, scheduled for January 9th at 9 a.m. PST in West Hall, Level 2, Room W218, will spotlight how quantum computing is transforming industries and driving real-world innovation.

Quantum Means Business: A Quantum World Congress Program at CES is a half-day track on January 9, 2025. It will feature thought leaders discussing rapid advancements in quantum, adjacent technologies like optics and sensors, and how AI and machine learning drive business opportunities across industries.

“We are thrilled to see CES expanding its focus to include quantum technology, marking an important milestone for the industry’s growth and global awareness,” said Stu Solomon, Executive Chairman of Connected DMV. “The introduction of the Quantum track highlights the transformative potential of quantum innovation. We’re especially pleased to see IonQ, a trailblazer in quantum computing and a critical partner in Quantum World Congress, contributing their insights and expertise to this inaugural program.”

“IonQ is honored to join this historic moment as CES introduces a quantum track for the first time,” said Margaret Arakawa, CMO of IonQ. “The momentum for quantum isn’t just future-focused. Quantum is here and it’s addressing some of today’s most complex challenges. We’re excited to share how IonQ’s quantum solutions are delivering breakthroughs right now for our customers across industries.”

IonQ’s participation underscores the company’s commitment to shaping the future of quantum computing. Over the last year, IonQ opened the United States’ first quantum computing manufacturing facility, unveiled its first quantum computer in Europe in partnership with QuantumBasel, secured the largest 2024 U.S. quantum contract award of $54.5M with the United States Air Force Research Lab, developed a new enterprise-grade Quantum OS and Hybrid Services Suite, and announced partnerships with NVIDIA, AWS, AstraZeneca, and Ansys. IonQ also announced its acquisition of Qubitekk, a leader in quantum networking solutions.

For more information about IonQ’s latest advancements and its participation in CES 2025, visit https://ionq.com.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek’s 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes’ 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, Built In’s 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

