IonQ to Highlight Recent Quantum Innovations in Live Webinar, “IonQ’s Full-Stack Quantum Innovation”

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, will host a live webinar titled “IonQ’s Full-Stack Quantum Innovation” on December 3rd, 2024. The webinar will feature updates from the company’s technical leaders on the continued progress of IonQ’s core technology development pillars: Performance, Scale, and Enterprise-Grade solutions.





Building on the success of the previous webinar, “IonQ Technology & Performance Updates: Milestones on the Path to Commercial Advantage,” the upcoming event will provide a deeper dive into IonQ’s recent advancements and will share updates on the company’s path forward.

Key Highlights:

Updates on IonQ’s Emerging Technologies , including recapping progress on quantum networking, photonic interconnects, and extreme high vacuum (XHV) technologies.

, including recapping progress on quantum networking, photonic interconnects, and extreme high vacuum (XHV) technologies. Insights into the company’s approach toward scaling quantum computers and enabling quantum hybrid technologies.

quantum computers and enabling quantum hybrid technologies. A closer look at IonQ’s enterprise-grade solutions and its focus on making quantum computing more accessible and valuable to businesses across industries.

“As we continue to make strides in performance, scale, and enterprise-grade quantum capabilities, we’re focused on delivering commercial value to our customers,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “IonQ’s full-stack approach is a demonstration of our commitment to building the world’s most powerful and accessible quantum computers.”

The webinar will feature presentations from some of IonQ’s key technical leaders on the following:

Software : Dedicated to developing full-stack hybrid quantum solutions that enable customers to maximize the potential of current quantum systems.

: Dedicated to developing full-stack hybrid quantum solutions that enable customers to maximize the potential of current quantum systems. Applications : Co-developed groundbreaking applications with IonQ’s customers and partners that showcase the power of quantum hybrid algorithms in solving real-world problems.

: Co-developed groundbreaking applications with IonQ’s customers and partners that showcase the power of quantum hybrid algorithms in solving real-world problems. Emerging Technologies: Focused on miniaturization of system components, scale, and driving quantum networking technology.

IonQ leaders will recap the latest advancements from the teams’ work, highlighting the tangible progress that IonQ is making toward achieving its vision of practical, scalable quantum computing.

Webinar Details:

Title : “ IonQ

: “ Date : December 3, 2024 (Available on-demand after the event)

: December 3, 2024 (Available on-demand after the event) Time: 10am PT

10am PT Registration Link: https://ionq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jJSCZvtlTQaGBRSIK8ImSA

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

