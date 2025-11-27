IO Biotech Announces Participation in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines, today announced the Company’s participation in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference taking place in Florida on December 2, 2025, as well as the Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on December 3, 2025. Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO, and Amy Sullivan, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference.

Event: 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Fireside chat: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:55 am ET

Participants: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO, and Amy Sullivan, CFO

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore52/iobt/2362844

Event: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, New York

Fireside chat: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET

Participants: Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, President & CEO, and Amy Sullivan, CFO

Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1742757&tp_key=8b79a34402

Webcasts of the fireside chats may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the IO Biotech website at www.iobiotech.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio®, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com. Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X (@IOBiotech).

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing or outcome of communications with regulatory authorities including the FDA, the timing or outcome of the submission of regulatory applications, including an IND for IO112, and statements regarding other current or future clinical trials, their timing, progress, enrollment or results, or the company’s financial position or cash runway, are based on IO Biotech’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Except to the extent required by law, IO Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors and media:

Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

IO Biotech, Inc.

617-710-7305

mci@iobiotech.com