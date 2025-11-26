SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Invivyd to Participate at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:

Media Relations
(781) 208-0160
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-1747
investors@invivyd.com


Invivyd
