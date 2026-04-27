InVitria Showcases Exbumin® and Optibumin® 25 at IPEC Excipient World: Biologics Summit: Recombinant Human Serum Albumins Already Used in On-Market Approved Biologics

Junction City, KS – April 29, 2026 – InVitria, a global leader in chemically defined, animal origin free recombinant proteins for biologics manufacturing, today announced its participation in the IPEC Excipient World Biologics Summit, taking place May 4-6, 2026 in Nashville, TN. The company will highlight its recombinant human serum albumin (rHSA) portfolio, designed to enhance formulation stability, consistency, and performance in injectable biologics, vaccines, cell therapies and gene therapies.

InVitria's rHSA has been incorporated into licensed injectable human medicines administered across hundreds of thousands of doses, including Merck's ERVEBO® Ebola Zaire vaccine, approved by the FDA, EMA, and PMDA. This established regulatory precedent positions recombinant human serum albumin as a reliable, animal origin free alternative to plasma-derived HSA in final drug product formulations.

Formulation scientists now have two versatile, excipient-grade options suitable for injectable use:

Exbumin®, a lyophilized recombinant human serum albumin powder, available in 10 g, 100 g, 1 Kg and bulk formats

Optibumin® 25, a sterile 25 percent liquid recombinant human serum albumin, available in 100 mL closed-system-compatible bags and bottles for GMP manufacturing.

Scott Deeter, CEO of InVitria, will deliver the podium presentation “From Novel Excipient to Gold Standard: The Recombinant Albumin Journey” on Monday, May 4, 2026, during the Biologics Summit (co-located with Excipient World Conference & Expo in Nashville, TN).

“Our recombinant albumins provide the regulatory confidence and cutting-edge performance our customers demand,” said Scott Deeter, CEO at InVitria. “Exbumin gained global approvals starting in 2019. Optibumin 25 delivers unmatched consistency and scalability for next-generation cell and gene therapies and regenerative medicines. We look forward to sharing this journey at the IPEC Biologics Summit.”

Jacob Weber, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development at InVitria, added:

“When you analyze our recombinant albumin, the difference from plasma-derived HSA is striking. We consistently achieve less than 0.5% total aggregates by high-resolution SEC-HPLC — a ten-fold reduction versus plasma HSA — while preserving approximately 99% of the critical Cys34 free thiol. For formulation scientists developing injectable biologics and advanced therapies, this superior structural consistency translates into more predictable results and outstanding lot-to-lot reproducibility.”

Key Benefits of InVitria’s rHSA Portfolio:

Animal- and blood-free, produced via the ExpressTec™ platform

cGMP-compliant, low endotoxin, and lot-to-lot consistency

Proven performance in stability, cryopreservation, viral vector formulation and bioconjugation

Scalable supply with closed-system bag formats for modern GMP workflows

Formulation scientists and biomanufacturing leaders seeking reliable, regulatory-friendly alternatives to plasma-derived albumin are invited to attend Scott Deeter’s presentation, visit InVitria at Booth #328 or schedule a meeting by emailing info@invitria.com.

About InVitria

InVitria is a global leader in chemically defined, animal-origin-free recombinant proteins and cell culture supplements that support the approval of life-changing medicines. Manufactured in the United States at an ISO 9001:2015 certified, cGMP-compliant facility in Junction City, Kansas, InVitria's portfolio includes Exbumin®, Optibumin® 25, Cellastim® S, Optiferrin®, Lacromin®, Lysobac®, OptiVERO®, and the ITS Animal Free™ cell culture supplement line. Learn more at www.invitria.com.

For more information, visit www.InVitria.com or contact info@invitria.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alexia Armstrong

Director of Marketing

InVitria, Inc.

Aarmstrong@invitria.com

www.invitria.com