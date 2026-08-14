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Invitation to the presentation of ALK’s first six months (Q2) 2026 results on Thursday, 20 August 2026

August 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B) will publish its results for the first six months of 2026 in the morning on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

Later on the same day, the company will host a presentation for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. CEST, where ALK’s management will comment on the results for the first six months and the outlook and be available for questions.

ALK will be represented by Peter Halling, President & CEO, Claus Steensen Sølje, CFO and Per Plotnikof, VP, Head of IR. 

Live audio webcast

The meeting will be audio webcasted live and be available for replay on ALK’s website.

Conference call

If you wish to participate via telephone, please register for the conference call by using this link: Registration - ALK H1(Q2) 2026 - telephone conference and follow the instructions. You will receive an email from diamondpass@choruscall.com with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist diamondpass@choruscall.com and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register on the day before the call at the latest.

Presentation

The presentation will be available on ALK’s website shortly before the meeting starts.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

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