Press Releases

Invitation to the presentation of ALK’s annual report 2025 on Friday, 20 February 2026

February 13, 2026 | 
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) will publish its annual report for 2025 in the morning on Friday, 20 February 2026.

Later on the same day, the company will host a presentation for investors and analysts at 1:30 p.m. CET, where ALK’s management will comment on the results and outlook and be available for questions.

ALK will be represented by Peter Halling, President & CEO, Claus Steensen Sølje, CFO and Per Plotnikof, VP, Head of IR. 

Live audio webcast

The meeting will be audio webcasted live and be available for replay on ALK’s website.

Conference call

If you wish to participate via telephone, please register for the conference call by using this link: Registration - ALK FY 2025 - telephone conference and follow the instructions. You will receive an email from diamondpass@choruscall.com with dial-in details, including a passcode and a pin code. Please make sure to whitelist diamondpass@choruscall.com and/or check your spam filter. We advise you to register on the day before the call at the latest.

Presentation

The presentation will be available on ALK’s website shortly before the meeting starts.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net.

