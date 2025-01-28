InvisiShield Technologies Accelerates H5N1 Bird Flu / Pan-Influenza Engineered Intranasal Antibody Program Amid Growing Public Health Concerns

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvisiShield Technologies Ltd., a biotechnology company revolutionizing respiratory viral protection with engineered intranasal antibodies that extend beyond the capabilities of vaccines, today announced the accelerated development of its H5N1/Pan-influenza (influenza A & B) program. This strategic initiative responds to escalating concerns over the spread of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza A virus. Recent H5N1 outbreaks have spread beyond birds to involve mammals, including cows, cats, and humans, with the U.S. reporting its first hospitalizations and its first human death caused by the H5N1 avian flu. These developments have heightened concerns that the virus is evolving in a manner that could result in efficient human-to-human spread, posing the risk of a potential pandemic.





InvisiShield’s comprehensive portfolio of intranasal antibody candidates target H5N1/Pan-influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV. Given the heightened risk of an H5N1 pandemic, the company is prioritizing its H5N1/Pan-influenza program which is designed to neutralize all strains of influenza A and B. Preclinical studies demonstrate the antibodies’ potent efficacy against H5N1 and other influenza strains, even at low nanomolar concentrations. This positions them as a valuable tool for controlling outbreaks and enhancing pandemic preparedness by utilizing a protective mechanism of action distinct from the immune priming offered by vaccines.

Unlike traditional approaches such as vaccines and systemic treatments that primarily protect against severe disease, InvisiShield intranasal antibodies are designed to prevent infection in uninfected individuals and, additionally, disrupt viral transmission by halting “shedding” through treatment of those already infected, offering immediate and lasting protection, with a single dose potentially effective for 24 hours or longer. These antibodies, designed for targeted effectiveness independent of immune system status, are particularly effective for high-risk groups, including the immunocompromised and elderly. Due to their demonstrated minimal systemic exposure and potentially strong safety profile, they may appeal to vaccine-hesitant individuals. Their low-dose, cost-effective design ensures broad accessibility and scalability.

InvisiShield’s readiness to address respiratory viral threats is bolstered by the rapid advancement of its platform toward clinical trials. Following successful pre-IND meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead SARS-CoV-2 program, a variant-proof intranasal antibody fusion protein, InvisiShield is positioned to transition quickly into human trials. These milestones highlight the company’s commitment to addressing urgent global health challenges.

“The recent spread of H5N1 avian flu more broadly in mammals is a wake-up call to the global health community,” said Dr. Warner C. Greene, President, Chief Scientific Officer, and Co-Founder of InvisiShield Technologies. “If H5N1 acquires mutations that allow for its efficient spread among humans while retaining its pathogenicity, it could trigger a devastating public health crisis. By accelerating our H5N1/Pan-influenza program, we aim to deliver groundbreaking solutions that protect against potential deadly pandemic outbreaks and redefine how we safeguard public health beyond traditional vaccines and systemic interventions.”

InvisiShield’s advancements are propelled by its longstanding collaboration with the Gladstone Institutes. Dr. Greene, who was the Founding Director of the Gladstone Institute of Virology and Immunology in San Francisco, leads the company’s efforts alongside a distinguished Scientific Advisory Board that includes Nobel Laureates Dr. Jennifer Doudna and Dr. Charles Rice, as well as Dr. Melanie Ott, Director of the Gladstone Institute of Virology.

“Combatting the challenges of H5N1 requires not only innovative, breakthrough science but also a sense of urgency,” said Michael Smith, Chief Executive Officer of InvisiShield. “Our H5N1/Pan-influenza candidates, engineered with proprietary mucoadhesive domain technology, robustly prevent infection and significantly lower infection rates by effectively breaking the chain of transmission across all influenza A&B strains, including H5N1. Advancing to clinical trials will confirm the potential of this paradigm-shifting approach and reinforce our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in respiratory viral protection.”

About InvisiShield Engineered Intranasal Antibodies

InvisiShield Technologies’ engineered intranasal antibodies are designed as self-administered nasal sprays that provide immediate and durable protection against respiratory viruses, regardless of a person’s vaccination or immune status. These candidates incorporate proprietary mucoadhesive domain technology, which ensures extended efficacy through the capture and neutralization of viruses in the upper respiratory tract, the primary entry point of infection.

In preclinical studies, InvisiShield’s engineered intranasal antibodies have effectively neutralized respiratory viruses, such as influenza A&B, including H5N1, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV. Specifically, InvisiShield’s IS101 candidate—an antibody fusion protein designed to “capture and kill”—has shown robust protection against all major current and potential future SARS-CoV-2 variants. InvisiShield’s engineered intranasal antibodies have also shown to actively disrupt viral transmission by halting “shedding” in Syrian golden hamster models (the gold standard for SARS-CoV-2 airborne infection), further validating their potential as a transformative tool in respiratory viral prevention.

About InvisiShield Technologies

InvisiShield Technologies Ltd. was founded by Dr. Warner Greene and Dr. Cheng Liu. The company is a preclinical stage biotechnology innovator focused on developing engineered intranasal antibodies to address a broad range of respiratory viruses, such as influenza A&B, including H5N1, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV. With its proprietary antibody engineering platform, InvisiShield aims to deliver long-lasting, effective protection against both existing and emerging viral threats.

InvisiShield Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information on InvisiShield, please visit www.invisishieldtech.com.

