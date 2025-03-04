Investor Webinar: Telix Therapeutics Urology Showcase and Expert Forum

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Nasdaq: TLX, Telix, the Company) invites investors to join a webinar showcasing the Company’s late-stage and next-generation radiotherapeutic candidates in urologic oncology.

In this education session, Telix and global key opinion leaders will provide an overview on the development of its therapeutic candidates in prostate and kidney cancers:

Neeraj Agarwal, MD, Professor of Medicine and Presidential Endowed Chair of Cancer Research at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, will discuss the ProstACT Global Phase 3 trial of TLX591 ( 177 Lu rosopatamab tetraxetan), Telix’s lead radio antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) therapy candidate in prostate cancer.



Lu rosopatamab tetraxetan), Telix’s lead radio antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) therapy candidate in prostate cancer. Eric Jonasch, MD, Professor of Medicine in the Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, will discuss the STARLITE studies of TLX250 ( 177 Lu girentuximab) in combination with immunotherapy, in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.



Lu girentuximab) in combination with immunotherapy, in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Rodney Hicks, MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of Melbourne and Monash University; Founder, Chair, and Chief Medical Officer at the Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre in Australia, will discuss TLX592 (64Cu/225Ac RADmAb®) and the role of targeted alpha therapies in the treatment of prostate cancer.



The webinar will be held on:

EDT: Tuesday March 11, 5.30pm

AEDT: Wednesday March 12, 8.30am

The event will run for approximately 1.5 hours.

Participants can register for the webcast at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39s4k7gw\

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics, Lightpoint, Optimal Tracers and RLS are Telix Group companies. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: TLX). TLX591, TLX592 and TLX250 have not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

