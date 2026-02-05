SUBSCRIBE
Inventiva to Present at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
Daix (France), New York (United States), February 4, 2025 Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that CEO Andrew Obenshain has been invited to participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026. The conference is being held February 11-12, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Inventiva leadership will also hold one-on-one meetings during the conference.

The fireside chat details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Time: 1:00pm (ET)
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York City
Webcast link: Investor Presentations - Inventiva Pharma

About Inventiva 

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts 

Investor Relations
David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com
Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com

 		Media Relations
Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com
Alexis Feinberg: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

