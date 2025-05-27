SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Inventiva to Participate in the Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and UBS Spring Biotech Conference

May 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), May 27, 2025 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in June 2025.

Frédéric Cren, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, will present a corporate overview during a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference which will take place in New York on June 4th at 10:30am ET.  

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be accessible in the investors section of Inventiva’s investor page: https://inventivapharma.com/investors/investor-presentations/.

The replay of the webcast will be available on Inventiva’s website for approximately six months.

Inventiva’s management will also participate in the UBS Spring Biotech Conference which will take place in New York on June 24th, 2025.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Inventiva

Pascaline Clerc
EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs
media@inventivapharma.com
   +1 202 499 8937 		Brunswick Group
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux /
Julia Cailleteau
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

   +33 1 53 96 83 83

 

  		ICR Healthcare
Patricia L. Bank
Investor relations

         patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com  
         +1 415 513 1284

Attachment


Europe New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand touching virtual checklist with a checkmark, symbolizing approval, against backdrop of automated pharmaceutical production line
Job Trends
11 Companies Hiring Manufacturing Professionals
May 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing finger pointing people to leave
Layoffs
Lexeo Trims 15% of Workforce, Shifts Focus to Lead Cardiac Programs
May 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff