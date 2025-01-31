Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Size to Reach USD 323.9 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Early Detection

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major intratumoral cancer therapies market reached a value of USD 158.3 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 323.9 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.73% during 2025-2035. The market for intratumoral cancer treatments continues to be driven by the rising popularity of a treatment that, when delivered minimally invasively through a technique such as ultrasound-guided injection, potentially avoids surgery altogether. Onco-viruses, immunotherapy, and gene-based approaches drive further adoption of intratumoral therapies because these approaches elicit strong anti-tumor immune responses. As such, intratumoral therapies can now be selected based on preferences for personalized care and, along with advancements in imaging and drug delivery, serve as an effective and expanded arm of modern oncology.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

The market for intratumoral cancer therapies is seeing substantial expansion owing to progress in early detection and diagnostic technologies that allow for prompt and more accurate treatments. Additionally, advanced imaging methods like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT) scans are facilitating the early detection of tumors and their surrounding environment. These imaging techniques assist clinicians in evaluating tumor size, blood supply, and effectiveness of localized therapies, leading to improved treatment planning. Moreover, contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) and optical imaging are enhancing the identification of both superficial and deep tumors, assisting in accurate drug administration within these tumors. A significant progress is the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in cancer diagnosis. Imaging analytics driven by AI can identify cancers at earlier stages with great precision, minimizing the risks of misdiagnosis. These technologies aid in monitoring tumor development and directing customized intratumoral treatment approaches. Liquid biopsies guided by biomarkers are now finding their place as a non-invasive diagnostic technique, allowing real-time monitoring of the behavior of a tumor and treatment response. This is particularly useful for driving intratumoral treatments, including immuno-oncology drugs, gene therapies, and oncolytic viruses, towards improved efficiency. As clinical effectiveness increases with better diagnostic resolution, intratumoral cancer therapy is predicted to rise, which will support the market growth and transform cancer treatment to better alternatives that are targeted, effective, and not as invasive as the present alternatives.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The intratumoral cancer therapies market is growing swiftly as new therapies and pharmacological treatments are being developed, which improve localized tumor management and reduce systemic toxicity. A highly promising advancement is the creation of oncolytic viruses that specifically target and eliminate cancer cells while also promoting a systemic anti-tumor immune reaction. Viral-based treatments, like Talimogene Laherparepvec (T-VEC), are receiving regulatory approvals and showing effectiveness in addressing different solid tumors. Likewise, intratumoral immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors and cytokine-based therapies, are being created to boost immune system activation directly within the tumor microenvironment. Moreover, drug delivery systems utilizing nanotechnology are enhancing the accuracy and bioavailability of intratumoral therapies. Nanoparticles and liposomal formulations facilitate regulated drug release, enhancing treatment absorption and efficacy. This is especially advantageous for chemotherapeutic agents, gene therapies, and RNA-centered medications, which need precise delivery to enhance their effectiveness. In addition, combination approaches that incorporate radiotherapy, thermal ablation, and minimally invasive surgery are improving treatment results by generating a synergistic effect. These multimodal methods greatly enhance tumor destruction while safeguarding adjacent healthy tissues. As research progresses, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and biomarker-focused strategies is enhancing patient selection and tailoring treatments, further boosting market expansion.

Marketed Therapies in Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec): Amgen

Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec) is a genetically altered herpes simplex virus type 1 that replicates specifically inside tumor cells, leading to their lysis (bursting) and the release of tumor-associated antigens. This consequently activates the patient’s immune system to combat the cancer cells, mainly through the creation of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) encoded by the virus. It ultimately results in a localized and possibly systemic antitumor immune response when administered directly into the tumor location.

Hensify (Hafnium oxide): Nanobiotix

Hensify (Hafnium oxide), created by Nanobiotix, serves as a radio enhancer aimed at increasing the impact of radiation therapy in cancer treatments administered directly within tumors. Its mode of action consists of delivering hafnium oxide nanoparticles straight into the tumor, where they function as effective radiation enhancers. Upon exposure to ionizing radiation, these nanoparticles produce a high-energy dose in the tumor, resulting in increased destruction of cancer cells while protecting adjacent healthy tissues.

Delytact (Teserpaturev): Daiichi Sankyo

Delytact (Teserpaturev), created by Daiichi Sankyo, is a therapy utilizing oncolytic viruses intended for treating cancer intratumorally. It is a genetically altered herpes simplex virus type 1 that specifically targets and multiplies in tumor cells, leading to direct destruction. Moreover, it prompts a systemic anti-tumor immune reaction by discharging tumor-associated antigens, improving immune system detection and assault on cancer cells. Delytact additionally encourages an inflammatory microenvironment, enhancing immune infiltration within tumors.

Emerging Therapies in Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

CMP-001: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

CMP-001, referred to as Vidutolimod, functions as an immunotherapy through the direct injection of a virus-like particle that includes a CpG-A oligonucleotide into the tumor. This action triggers a specific immune receptor known as Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) on plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), leading to the generation of type I interferons and ultimately enhancing a strong antitumor T cell response in the tumor microenvironment. It allows the immune system to detect and combat cancer cells at the site of the tumor.

NanoPac: DFB Soria/NanOlogy

NanoPac, created by DFB Soria and NanOlogy, operates through a mechanism involving direct intratumoral injection of bare nanoparticles that carry paclitaxel, facilitating elevated concentrations of the chemotherapy agent to gather at the tumor site, which leads to increased cell death and reduces systemic side effects because of the targeted delivery approach. Fundamentally, nanoparticles exploit the enhanced permeability and retention (EPR) effect of tumors to administer a substantial dosage of the cytotoxic medication directly to cancer cells.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA CMP-001 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Immunostimulants; Toll-like receptor 9 agonists Subcutaneous, intratumoral NanoPac DFB Soria/NanOlogy Angiogenesis inhibitors; Mitosis inhibitors; Platelet-derived growth factor inhibitors; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors; Tubulin inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation promoters Intratumoral

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Intratumoral Cancer Therapies is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global intratumoral cancer therapies market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of intratumoral cancer therapies. Some of the major players include Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen, and Nanobiotix. These companies are driving innovation in the intratumoral cancer therapies market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for the illness.

Key Players in Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market:

The key players in the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen, Nanobiotix, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical, DFB Soria, NanOlogy, Lokon Pharma, Istari Oncology, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for intratumoral cancer therapies include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for intratumoral cancer therapies while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of targeted therapies, such as oncolytic viruses, immune modulators, and nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems, which enhance localized treatment efficacy while minimizing systemic side effects.

Furthermore, the growing prevalence of cancer in the U.S., especially solid tumors like melanoma, glioblastoma, and head & neck cancers, has resulted in a heightened need for efficient and minimally invasive treatment alternatives. Intratumoral therapies provide a very targeted strategy, enhancing patient results and shortening hospital stays in comparison to conventional systemic treatments.

In addition, biopharmaceutical firms and research organizations in the U.S. are significantly funding clinical trials and combination therapies, investigating interactions between intratumoral injections, checkpoint inhibitors, and radiotherapy. The incorporation of AI with precision medicine is additionally improving patient selection and treatment customization, further propelling market expansion.

Recent Developments in Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market:

In January 2025, Lokon Pharma AB reported that the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for the company’s product candidate LOAd703 in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

· In April 2023, OncoSec Medical Incorporated announced the primary endpoint results from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-695 clinical study. This worldwide, open-label single-arm study is assessing TAVO-EP, OncoSec’s exclusive interleukin 12 (IL-12) encoding plasmid administered through intratumoral electroporation, alongside KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 treatment, in patients with unresectable or metastatic (Stage III/IV) melanoma who showed confirmed disease progression following at least 12 weeks of prior anti-PD-1 antibody therapy (pembrolizumab or nivolumab).

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the intratumoral cancer therapies market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the intratumoral cancer therapies market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current intratumoral cancer therapies marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

