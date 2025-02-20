SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intellia Therapeutics to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings and Company Updates

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, will present its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and operational highlights in a conference call on February 27, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET.

To join the call:

  • U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.
  • Please visit this link for a simultaneous live webcast of the call.

A replay of the call will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at www.intelliatx.com, beginning on February 27, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:
Brittany Chaves
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
brittany.chaves@intelliatx.com

