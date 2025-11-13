Integrated DNA Technologies and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Partner to Advance Cancer Research Through Automated NGS Workflows

Collaboration aims to equip users with complete NGS solution from sample to answer

BOULDER, Colo. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AssaySolutions--Danaher companies Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global leader in genomics, and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, are forming a strategic partnership to automate IDT’s wide range of customizable next generation sequencing (NGS) assay solutions on the newly launched Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in enabling labs to streamline oncology research workflows with enhanced precision, scalability, and reproducibility, as oncology labs rely on reproducible NGS workflows to identify variants and drive precision medicine.

Through this partnership, IDT and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will work to automate Archer™ FUSIONPlex™ and VARIANTPlex™ targeted sequencing assays, and xGen™ Hybrid Capture workflows, from IDT, on the Biomek i3 instrument. By pairing IDT’s trusted NGS assay chemistry with the precision and flexibility of the Biomek automation platform, researchers will benefit from reduced hands-on time, improved reproducibility, and throughput options tailored to their specific needs. The Biomek i3 system offers a compact footprint and advanced capabilities including optional on-deck thermocycling and intuitive software for rapid protocol development—making it an ideal solution for labs processing lower-throughput sample volumes without compromising data quality.

“At IDT, we’re redefining what walk-away automation means by optimizing NGS workflows and enhancing automation compatibility and scalability to empower labs to focus more on discovery and less on manual processing,” said Ajay Gannerkote, president at IDT. “We develop these innovations in close collaboration with automation partners like Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, to democratize precision medicine and accelerate researchers’ ability to generate and interpret genomic data at scale.”

“The Biomek i3 instrument was built to bring powerful automation to the benchtop,” said Ewan Grant, senior director of automation at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “Partnering with IDT allows us to deliver a robust solution that reduces the complexity of targeted sequencing workflows and supports labs of all sizes in achieving consistent, high-quality results.”

This collaboration builds on IDT’s broader work with automation leaders to deliver platform-agnostic, automation-ready solutions to accelerate cancer research. Automated methods for IDT’s NGS assay solutions are currently in development through joint IDT and Beckman Coulter Life Sciences technical support teams. Consultation appointments can be scheduled through either organization.

For more information on IDT’s broad NGS portfolio and capabilities, and for more partnership updates, click here.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a trusted global resource for tools and technologies to help optimize biopharmaceutical discovery and development. From liquid handling to flow cytometry and particle characterization, our solutions are designed to reduce manual steps, increase throughput, and improve data quality.

Disclaimer: This product is currently in development. Performance characteristics have not been validated. Products not intended or validated for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contacts:

Integrated DNA Technologies

idtpr@idtdna.com

800-328-2661 (USA & Canada)

+1 319-626-8400 (outside USA)