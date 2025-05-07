Integral Announces Panel Presentation at ISPOR 2025

Panelists will explore how PETs accelerate health economics research by enabling secure integration of consumer data with clinical outcomes while maintaining regulatory compliance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integral, a leader in privacy-first data collaboration, today announced it will chair a panel discussion at the ISPOR 2025 Conference, May 13-16 in Montreal, QC, Canada. The session, “Accelerating Health Economics Research Through PETs,” will bring together leaders in health economics, privacy technology and outcomes research to address how privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) are transforming the speed and scale of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) studies.

Timothy Nobles, chief product officer for Integral, will be joined by Christine Lee, head of health strategy and partnerships for AnalyticsIQ, and Kenzie Alexander, head of privacy solutions for Datavant’s Life Sciences, Ecosystem, and Public Sector business, to explore practical implementation strategies that protect privacy for real-world evidence while maintaining research integrity.

“This session is a must-see for teams that utilize regulated data for HEOR,” says Nobles. “We have two brilliant leaders in data analytics and privacy who will share their takes on how PETs can be leveraged to reduce compliance overhead and reidentification risk in multi-site studies. We’ll also cover how teams can maintain research integrity while implementing privacy controls and guidance to leverage privacy-preserving analytics in novel ways.”

Event Details:

Accelerating Health Economics Research Through PETs

ISPOR 2025 Conference, Montreal Convention Center, Room 520

Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 1:45 – 2:45 PM EST

About Integral

Integral provides automated privacy infrastructure that enables organizations to work with regulated data quickly and securely. Our platform streamlines the integration of diverse data sources for health economics research while maintaining the highest standards of privacy protection and regulatory compliance. By automating privacy workflows, we help research teams dramatically reduce time-to-insight while expanding the breadth of data available for analysis. www.useintegral.com

