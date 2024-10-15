SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Integra LifeSciences to Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on November 4, 2024

October 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release third quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 4, 2024, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.integralife.com. For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

New Jersey Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
United States and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi Biologics Faces Uncertain Future in the U.S. After BIOSECURE Blow
October 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Infectious disease
J&J Discontinues Phase II Dengue Study as it Retreats from Infectious Disease
October 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Earnings
AbbVie Trims Full-Year Earnings Guidance Due to R&D Milestone Costs
October 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin