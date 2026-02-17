Integra LifeSciences Announces Key Executive Leadership Appointments

Executive team further strengthened with appointments of Teshtar Elavia to the newly created chief technology officer role, Michael Hutchinson as chief legal officer, and Kerri DiPietro as chief quality officer, representing decades of experience in the MedTech industry

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Teshtar Elavia as corporate vice president and chief technology officer, a newly created position to lead research and development (R&D), including product and technology development, across the company. The company also announced the appointments of Michael Hutchinson as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, and Kerri DiPietro as corporate vice president and chief quality officer.

The creation of the chief technology officer (CTO) position underscores Integra’s commitment to building a more connected innovation engine to advance long-term growth. As CTO, Teshtar Elavia will work to align R&D priorities with the company’s strategic imperatives, accelerate the impact and speed of product development programs, and strengthen the company’s innovation pipeline through organic and partnership efforts. He will also help identify emerging trends and technologies that reinforce the company’s market leadership and provide opportunities for future growth.





Elavia brings more than 20 years of experience in new product development spanning imaging and navigation, minimally invasive surgery, regenerative medicine, diabetes care, and autoimmune diseases, with senior R&D leadership roles at Becton Dickinson, Eli Lilly, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, he served as vice president of R&D for Becton Dickinson’s Medical Delivery Solutions business, where he led the development of an R&D roadmap to drive growth in high-value markets and advanced connected care innovation initiatives.

Michael Hutchinson will lead the company’s global legal, compliance, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) functions and serve as the principal legal advisor to the executive leadership team and board of directors. He is a seasoned attorney and business leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning complex litigation, corporate governance, risk management, ESG matters, and more than 80 acquisitions and integrations. Prior to joining Integra, Hutchinson served as senior vice president and chief legal officer at LivaNova, with prior chief legal officer roles at Stryker and Varian Medical Systems.





Kerri DiPietro will lead Integra’s global quality organization, driving the execution of the company’s enterprise-wide Compliance Master Plan and overseeing the strengthening and harmonization of the global quality management system. Her responsibilities will encompass all global quality activities, including design assurance, post-market surveillance, supplier quality, complaint handling, and validation. DiPietro joins Integra from Haemonetics, where she served as senior vice president of global quality and compliance, and led transformational improvements in product quality, regulatory compliance, and global quality system integration. Prior to Haemonetics, she was at Boston Scientific, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in R&D, operations and quality.





“Creating a dedicated chief technology officer role is a decisive step in how we are building Integra for the future,” said Mojdeh Poul, president and CEO of Integra LifeSciences. “Innovation is a core strategic imperative for us, and Teshtar brings deep experience translating emerging technologies into impactful solutions. Together with the additions of Kerri and Mike, these appointments reflect our commitment to assembling a seasoned, highly respected leadership team that can deliver our transformation and drive long-term value.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations, estimates and projections concerning the Company’s business and operations, financial performance, strategic initiatives and product development and the responsibilities and impact of the newly appointed executives. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate new executives and to execute its business plan and achieve long-term business, financial, operational and strategic targets, other factors beyond the Company's control, and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard products and solutions is trusted by healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1782feaf-4737-4559-b7a4-a14751a9a911

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19201093-4d6e-49e3-b19a-939a152b9fab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced57248-f8eb-4e04-ab6c-bc3deba74a85