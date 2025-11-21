Insulet Outlines Long-Term Strategy to Drive Growth and Value Creation at 2025 Investor Day

Company announces strong long-range financial outlook for 2025–2028

Introduces next-generation innovation pipeline to transform diabetes care

ACTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (“Insulet” or the “Company”), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today hosted its 2025 Investor Day at the Company’s global headquarters in Acton, Massachusetts.

During the event, Insulet’s executive team outlined the strategic plan and innovation roadmap that is designed to extend its leadership in the fast-growing and significantly underpenetrated global markets for automated insulin delivery (AID) for type 1 and type 2 diabetes, as well as its financial outlook for 2025-2028. Insulet is focused on driving growth within its $30 billion-plus total addressable market by accelerating innovation, advancing clinical practice, expanding access, and generating demand through commercial excellence. Executives also detailed the Company’s deep and defensible competitive moats and strategic advantages, including its unique form factor, pay-as-you-go pharmacy model, highly advanced automated manufacturing and supply chain, leading brand, and strong financial position.

“Insulet’s success has always been rooted in one simple conviction: there has to be a better way,” said Ashley McEvoy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “That belief drives every breakthrough, every investment, and every decision we make – from transforming insulin delivery to reimagining how people access care. It’s powered our evolution from a disruptive startup to a global market leader, and today it fuels our next chapter of growth and impact as we outline a clear strategy to expand our reach and deliver on our mission to transform life for people with diabetes.”

2025–2028 Financial Outlook

Revenue : Projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% at constant currency rates, driven by continued Omnipod adoption and geographic expansion.

: Projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% at constant currency rates, driven by continued Omnipod adoption and geographic expansion. Adjusted Operating Margin : Expected to expand annually by approximately 100 basis points, reflecting operational efficiencies and growing scale.

: Expected to expand annually by approximately 100 basis points, reflecting operational efficiencies and growing scale. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share : Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25%+, underscoring the Company’s commitment to profitable growth.

: Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25%+, underscoring the Company’s commitment to profitable growth. Free Cash Flow: Forecast to remain strong, enabling disciplined reinvestment in innovation and scaling globally.

“Insulet’s clear leadership in diabetes care is supported by a strong balance sheet, operational scale, and a robust innovation pipeline that position us to deliver continued top-tier growth,” said Flavia Pease, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our consistent cash-flow generation provides the flexibility to invest in innovation and scale, sustaining our momentum and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Next-Generation Innovation Pipeline

Insulet today unveiled enhancements to Omnipod 5 intended to launch in 2026, along with two next-generation systems expected to drive the next phase of the Company’s growth, extending its leadership in AID while unlocking and expanding new markets.

Omnipod 5 – In 2026, pending FDA clearance, Insulet plans to introduce enhancements designed to strengthen the Omnipod 5 ecosystem, including features that support better glycemic control, broader connectivity, and deeper insights. Omnipod 5 will achieve full Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) integration across all major sensors, giving customers and clinicians greater choice and flexibility. In addition, Insulet will launch Omnipod Discover, a new data platform that leverages machine learning to deliver actionable insights, streamline onboarding, and help healthcare providers and users optimize therapy.

– In 2026, pending FDA clearance, Insulet plans to introduce enhancements designed to strengthen the Omnipod 5 ecosystem, including features that support better glycemic control, broader connectivity, and deeper insights. Omnipod 5 will achieve full Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) integration across all major sensors, giving customers and clinicians greater choice and flexibility. In addition, Insulet will launch Omnipod Discover, a new data platform that leverages machine learning to deliver actionable insights, streamline onboarding, and help healthcare providers and users optimize therapy. Omnipod 6 1 – Intended to launch in 2027, Omnipod 6 sets a new standard in AID and represents a significant leap forward for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Designed for adaptability, comfort, and ease of use, it features an adaptive algorithm that learns from each user’s glucose patterns, a configurable Pod compatible with all CGM systems, and enhanced connectivity through a new app and controller experience. Together, these advances are designed to simplify setup, improve glucose control, and expand access to AID.

– Intended to launch in 2027, Omnipod 6 sets a new standard in AID and represents a significant leap forward for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Designed for adaptability, comfort, and ease of use, it features an adaptive algorithm that learns from each user’s glucose patterns, a configurable Pod compatible with all CGM systems, and enhanced connectivity through a new app and controller experience. Together, these advances are designed to simplify setup, improve glucose control, and expand access to AID. Omnipod Fully Closed Loop for Type 21 – Intended to launch in 2028, Omnipod Fully Closed Loop for Type 2 is the first fully closed-loop, out-of-the-box AID system designed specifically for people with type 2 diabetes. The system is designed to eliminate setup and training barriers, using an intelligent algorithm that automates insulin delivery without meal entry or manual input. This simplicity is designed to empower more patients to start and stay on therapy and enable more physicians to prescribe AID.

Together, these systems underscore Insulet’s commitment to accelerating empathy-led innovation and user-centered design to enhance quality of life and improve outcomes for people with diabetes.

“Our innovation engine continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in diabetes care,” said Eric Benjamin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “These innovations represent transformative steps forward that make automated insulin delivery simpler, smarter, and more widely available, fueling Insulet’s next era of growth and leadership.”

Webcast Information

A replay of today’s presentations, along with related slides, is available in the Investor Relations section of Insulet’s website at investors.insulet.com under “Events and Presentations.”

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

