Instil Bio Announces Appointment of Jamie Freedman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

DALLAS, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (Nasdaq: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Jamie Freedman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Freedman brings deep experience in oncology drug development and other therapeutic areas, and a track record of leading programs through all phases of development, regulatory approval and commercialization.

Bronson Crouch, CEO of Instil, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Freedman as Chief Medical Officer. Jamie’s extensive experience and leadership in biopharmaceutical R&D will be a tremendous asset in advancing AXN-2510.”

“AXN-2510 has the potential to redefine the standard of care for solid tumors,” said Dr. Freedman. “Our opportunity to accelerate the development of this promising PD-L1xVEGF bispecific is unique, and I’m excited to join an accomplished team to advance this program with scientific rigor and clinical urgency.”

Jamie Freedman is a Hematologist-Oncologist and seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in biopharma drug development. Dr. Freedman has held executive roles at leading pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, AstraZeneca, GSK, and Merck in clinical development, in medical affairs, as oncology business head, and as country-level general manager. Dr. Freedman’s career has led to 15 drug approvals and successful launches across multiple therapeutic areas. He received M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Tufts University and trained in Medicine and Hematology-Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco, and Harvard University, respectively. He is also passionate about health equity having pioneered some of the first dedicated inclusive trials for underserved and underrepresented patients in the US and Africa. He continues to see patients with blood and solid tumor cancers at the UCSF VA Medical Center where he is also on staff as an adjunct faculty member.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil’s lead asset, AXN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. For more information visit www.instilbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “targets” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expectations with respect to the therapeutic potential of AXN-2510, the clinical development of AXN-2510, and other statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming drug product development process, the uncertainty of clinical success and other risks and uncertainties affecting us and our plans and development programs, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as well as our other filings with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.