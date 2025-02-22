Inozyme Pharma to Present Recently Announced Interim Data for INZ-701 in Infants and Young Children with ENPP1 Deficiency at CHOP Cardiology 2025

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function, today announced that Kurt Gunter, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will present recently announced data from the company’s Expanded Access Program (EAP) evaluating INZ-701 in infants and children with ENPP1 Deficiency at the CHOP Cardiology Annual Meeting, held February 19-23, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Presentation Details:

Title: Impact of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy, INZ-701, in Children with ENPP1 Deficiency: Experience from an Expanded Access Program

Presentation Number: 10 – Poster Session

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:00am ET

Presenter: Kurt Gunter, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

About ENPP1 Deficiency

ENPP1 Deficiency is a serious and progressive rare disease that affects blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. Individuals who present in utero or in infancy are typically diagnosed with generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI Type 1), with about 50% of these infants not surviving beyond six months. Children with this condition typically develop autosomal-recessive hypophosphatemic rickets type 2 (ARHR2), while adolescents and adults may develop osteomalacia, or softened bones. ARHR2 and osteomalacia cause pain and difficulty with movement. Additionally, patients may experience hearing loss, calcification in arteries and joints, and heart problems. ENPP1 Deficiency is an autosomal recessive disease and biallelic mutations are estimated to occur in approximately 1 in 64,000 pregnancies worldwide. Many individuals with just one copy of the mutated gene (monoallelic ENPP1 Deficiency) exhibit severe symptoms, suggesting that the worldwide prevalence of ENPP1 Deficiency is much higher than current estimates. Currently, there are no approved therapies for ENPP1 Deficiency.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for rare diseases that affect bone health and blood vessel function. We are experts in the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, where the ENPP1 enzyme generates inorganic pyrophosphate (PPi), which regulates mineralization, and adenosine, which controls intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels). Disruptions in this pathway impact the levels of these molecules, leading to severe musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions, including ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, calciphylaxis, and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL).

Our lead candidate, INZ-701, is an ENPP1 Fc fusion protein enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) designed to increase PPi and adenosine, enabling the potential treatment of multiple diseases caused by deficiencies in these molecules. It is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency, and calciphylaxis. By targeting the PPi-Adenosine Pathway, INZ-701 aims to correct pathological mineralization and intimal proliferation, addressing the significant morbidity and mortality in these devastating diseases.

For more information, please visit https://www.inozyme.com/

