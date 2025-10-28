SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

INOVIO to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

October 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases, today announced that its third quarter 2025 financial results will be released after the market close on November 10, 2025. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-report-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-november-10-2025-302594838.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Map with different syringes. Covid 19 and pandemic vaccination concept. Vector illustration
Earnings
Sanofi’s Legacy Vaccine Sales Decline As Americans Skip Flu Shots
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Earnings
MASH, Metsera Deals Send Analysts Marauding to Viking
October 23, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
‘We’re Not Done’: Roche Plans To Sustain Dealmaking Pace After 89bio
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie