Inocras and Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation Announce Collaboration Aim to Transform Clinical Genomics in Japan

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inocras Inc. (Head Office: 6330 Nancy Ridge Drive Suite 106 San Diego, CA 92121, President & CEO: Jehee Suh) (“Inocras”) and Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation (Head Office: Hitotsubashi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Katsuya Okuyama) (“SPI”) signed an MOU (Memorandum of understanding) to jointly explore the commercialization of their whole genome sequencing (WGS) analysis services. This collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare in Japan by leveraging genomic data and bioinformatics to better understand and treat cancer and other genetic conditions.









WGS reads an individual’s entire genome, generating vast data. Inocras’ bioinformatics platform transforms this data into actionable clinical insights, enabling precise diagnoses support and personalized treatments. Inocras, a leader in whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and bioinformatics, has partnered with SPI to bring cutting-edge genomic solutions to the Japanese market. In particular, their proprietary technology (*) and bioinformatics pipeline are expected to provide valuable insights in genomic medicine.

(*) Proprietary technology that enables WGS using formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples, which are widely utilized in clinical settings.

Inocras and SPI will develop a business plan to integrate WGS into Japan’s healthcare system. This effort includes assessing market potential, developing operational models, and evaluating clinical impact. Input from key opinion leaders and other stakeholders will help shape future developments. Future plans include establishing a WGS lab and enhancing local bioinformatics capabilities.

“Inocras is excited to bring advanced WGS and bioinformatics to Japan, offering solutions no other commercial provider delivers here,” said Jehee Suh, CEO of Inocras. “With SPI, we are creating a pathway to improve patient care through data-driven innovation.”

“Japan is at a pivotal point in embracing genomic medicine, and this partnership with Inocras is perfectly timed to help accelerate that transformation,” said Katsuya Okuyama, CEO of SPI.

About Inocras Inc:

Inocras is an AI-driven company that specializes in delivering critical insights to cancer and rare disease patients through whole genome sequencing. The company offers its whole genome testing products, CancerVision and RareVision, and provides research services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as research organizations. These services are conducted through its CAP/CLIA-certified lab, powered by a proprietary, IP-protected bioinformatics pipeline. Inocras is dedicated to unlocking the potential of whole genome data to enable precision health for everyone. For more information, please visit inocras.com.

About Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation:

SPI provides high-quality, integrated products and services for the pharmaceutical industry, from research equipment and biological resources for drug discovery research, pharmaceutical licensing, and research partnership support, to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates for new drugs, generics, and biologics. Our parent company, Sumitomo Corporation, is one of the world’s leading global companies, with a network of 127 locations in 65 countries and 20 locations within Japan (as of April 1, 2024), offering a wide range of products and services.

