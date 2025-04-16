Innovive Expands into Latin America & Caribbean Through a New Distribution Partnership with EAD Scientific

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move to accelerate global access to sustainable vivarium solutions, Innovive, LLC has partnered with EAD Scientific, LLC to expand distribution across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Innovive’s recyclable, disposable IVC System eliminates the need for washrooms in laboratories, reduces capital investment, space requirements, and labor costs while enabling rapid scalability.





This partnership with EAD Scientific is a key milestone in Innovive’s broader international growth strategy. The LAC region represents a significant opportunity for innovation due to its growing research ecosystem and increasing demand for cost-effective scientific solutions. By addressing local challenges such as limited funding and infrastructure gaps, Innovive, with the support of EAD, aims to empower researchers in the region with scalable and sustainable tools.

Innovive’s collaboration with EAD Scientific underscores its vision of fostering global scientific advancement through strategic partnerships. As it strengthens its presence in LAC and other international markets, Innovive remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability in research operations worldwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with EAD Scientific to expand Innovive’s reach across Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Sarah Anderson-Jenkins, Vice President of Sales at Innovive. “As a partner with strong regional expertise, EAD will help deliver our research-ready solutions to more scientists while reducing capital expenditure, simplifying operations, and accelerating science.”

EAD Scientific is a company committed to offering high-quality laboratory products that meet the specific needs of each customer, making it a trusted partner in the scientific industry worldwide.

“We are very excited about the agreement signed with Innovive. The equipment they manufacture, combined with the favorable recyclable use they offer, aligns well with the market in Latin America and the Caribbean where funding resources are still not very high,” commented Enrique Aguinaga, CEO of EAD Scientific. Aguinaga emphasized that he is always seeking strategic partners who share his passion for innovation and positive impact. “Innovive has proven to be a reliable and visionary ally, and we are excited about the potential of this collaboration to amplify our presence and achieve new goals in the region,” Aguinaga added.

Customers in the region can begin sourcing Innovive products through EAD Scientific immediately. For distributor inquiries or product information in Latin America and the Caribbean, visit innovive.com/contact.

About Innovive

Founded in 2004, Innovive is recognized as a ground-breaking leader in the development of disposable, recyclable caging for research vivariums. The company provides a comprehensive solution for the global research community, including exceptional vivarium support and management services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Innovive’s patented disposable IVC System significantly accelerates the path to scientific discovery by eliminating cage washing and allowing customers to optimize their resources -- saving time, space, capital, and labor. Additionally, the company uses sustainability principles in the manufacturing, distribution, use, and disposal of its products. For more information about Innovive and its products, visit www.innovive.com.

About EAD Scientific

EAD Scientific is a U.S.-based scientific laboratory distribution company with a special focus on Latin America. It is part of A&C Group, a group of companies dedicated to supporting scientists and collaborating to solve complex challenges in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic, governmental, industrial, clinical, and environmental research. For more information about EAD Scientific and its distribution services, visit www.eadscience.com.

Contacts



Robin Gaffney

Media Relations Innovive, LLC

Email: rgaffney@innovive.com