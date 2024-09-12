Innate Pharma Reports First Half 2024 Business Update and Financial Results

Positive results with lacutamab from TELLOMAK Phase 2 study in mycosis fungoides presented at ASCO 2024

NK-Cell engager SAR443579/IPH6101 1 first-in-human study advanced to Phase 2 and initiation of front-line AML Phase 1/2 combination study Updated data from dose-escalation part presented at EHA 2024 confirm clinical benefit and durable responses in patients with R/R AML

IPH45, proprietary anti Nectin-4 ADC progressing towards Phase 1 in H2 2024

Monalizumab data from AstraZeneca-sponsored Phase 2 study in early NSCLC presented at WCLC

Cash position of €102.1 million 2 as of June 30, 2024, anticipated cash runway to end of 2025

Conference call to be held today at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The consolidated financial statements are attached to this press release.

“We are focused on our growth strategy as we advance our pipeline,” said Hervé Brailly, Chief Executive Officer ad interim of Innate Pharma. “We recently presented Phase 2 results with lacutamab in mycosis fungoides at ASCO and are engaged in discussions with the FDA on next steps in its development. We are also progressing towards Phase 1 for our first and differentiated ADC program IPH45, targeting Nectin-4.”

Webcast and conference call will be held today at 2:00 p.m. CEST (8:00 a.m. ET)

1 Developed by Sanofi 2 Including short term investments (€21.8 million) and non-current financial instruments (€10.3 million)

Pipeline highlights:

Lacutamab (anti-KIR3DL2 antibody):

Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma

TELLOMAK is a global, open-label, multi-cohort Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lacutamab in patients with Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides.

Favorable results from the Phase 2 TELLOMAK study with lacutamab in mycosis fungoides were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting in June 2024. The data demonstrate that treatment with lacutamab resulted in meaningful antitumor activity, regardless of the KIR3DL2 baseline expression, and an overall favorable safety profile. The global objective response rate was 16.8% (Olsen 2011) and 22.4% (Olsen 2022), including 2 complete responses and 16 partial responses.

Peripheral T Cell lymphoma (PTCL)

The Phase 2 KILT (anti-KIR in T Cell Lymphoma) trial, an investigator-sponsored, randomized controlled trial led by the Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA) to evaluate lacutamab in combination with chemotherapy GEMOX (gemcitabine in combination with oxaliplatin) versus GEMOX alone in patients with KIR3DL2-expressing relapsed/refractory PTCL is ongoing and continues to recruit patients.

ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics):

ANKET® is Innate’s proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific NK cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer. Innate’s pipeline includes five public drug candidates born from the ANKET® platform: SAR443579/IPH6101 (SAR’579; trifunctional anti-CD123 NKp46-CD16 NKCE), SAR445514/IPH6401 (SAR’514 trifunctional anti-BCMA NKp46-CD16 NKCE), IPH62 (anti-B7-H3), IPH67 (target undisclosed, solid tumors) and tetra-specific IPH6501 (anti-CD20 with IL-2v). Several other undisclosed proprietary preclinical targets are being explored.

IPH6501 (proprietary)

IPH6501 is Innate’s proprietary CD20-targeted IL-2v bearing second-generation ANKET®. In March 2024 the first patient was dosed in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating IPH6501 in B cell Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (B-NHL). The study is planned to enroll up to 184 patients.

Innate presented preclinical data of IPH6501 at the ASCO Annual Meeting and European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual congress in June 2024. Preclinical data showed that IPH6501 depletes autologous CD20+ B cells from healthy donors with greater efficacy and lower induction of pro-inflammatory cytokines than a CD20-T-cell engager. IPH6501 also effectively and preferentially stimulates NK cell proliferation from peripheral blood mononuclear cells of R/R NHL patients.

The trial-in-progress of the Phase 1/2 study has been presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) and ASCO in 2024.

SAR’579, SAR’514, IPH62 and IPH67 (under development by Sanofi)

SAR’579 / IPH6101

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial by Sanofi is progressing well, evaluating SAR’579 / IPH6101, a trifunctional anti-CD123 NKp46-CD16 NK-cell engager and ANKET® platform lead asset, in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Updated efficacy and safety results from the dose-escalation part of the Phase 1/2 study with SAR'579 / IPH6101, were shared in an oral presentation at the EHA 2024 Congress. The data demonstrated that SAR’579 continues to show clinical benefit and durable responses along with a favorable safety profile in patients with R/R AML, with 5 complete remissions (4 CR / 1 CRi) achieved at 1 mg/kg, with durable CR (>10 months) observed in 3 patients.

In April 2024, Sanofi advanced SAR’579 / IPH6101, to the Phase 2 preliminary dose expansion of the trial. Under the terms of the 2016 research collaboration with Sanofi, the progression to the dose expansion part of the trial has triggered a milestone payment from Sanofi to Innate of €4m.

In July 2024, Sanofi initiated a new Phase 1 / Phase 2, randomized, open label, multi-cohort, multi-center study (NCT06508489) assessing the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of SAR’579 / IPH6101 administered in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in patients with CD123 expressing hematological malignancies in newly diagnosed AML.

SAR’514/IPH6401

The Sanofi led Phase 1/2 clinical trial with SAR’514 / IPH6401, a trifunctional anti-BCMA Nkp46-CD16 NK-cell engager, in patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma and Relapsed/Refractory Light-chain Amyloidosis is ongoing.

IPH62, IPH67 and option

IPH62 is a NK-cell engager program targeting B7-H3 from Innate’s ANKET® platform under development. Following a research collaboration period and upon candidate selection, Sanofi will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization.

IPH67 is a NK-cell engager program in solid tumors from Innate’s ANKET® platform under development. Following a research collaboration period and upon candidate selection, Sanofi will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Sanofi still retains the option of one additional ANKET® target under the terms of the 2022 research collaboration and license agreement.

Antibody Drug Conjugates:

Innate develops different approaches for the treatment of cancer utilizing its antibody engineering capabilities to deliver novel assets, with its innovative ANKET® platform and is also exploring Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) formats.

IPH45 (Nectin-4 ADC):

IPH45 is Innate’s proprietary and differentiated exatecan-antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4.

First preclinical data were presented in an oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024. In preclinical studies, IPH45 shows anti-tumor efficacy in vivo, in Nectin-4 expressing tumors including in enfortumab vedotin (EV) refractory models. Importantly, IPH45 shows stronger activity than EV, in multiple urothelial carcinoma patient-derived xenografted (PDX) mice models, across Nectin-4 high and Nectin-4 low expression levels. In addition, IPH45 has anti-tumor activity in combination with anti-PD1 treatment in PD-1 resistant model in vivo and has a favorable safety profile in relevant animal toxicology models.

IPH45 continues towards a Phase 1 trial in 2024.

Monalizumab (anti-NKG2A antibody), partnered with AstraZeneca:

The Phase 3 PACIFIC-9 trial run by AstraZeneca evaluating durvalumab (anti-PD-L1) in combination with monalizumab or AstraZeneca’s oleclumab (anti-CD73) in patients with unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not progressed following definitive platinum-based concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT) is ongoing. After the period, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended the continuation of the Phase 3 PACIFIC-9 trial based on a pre-planned analysis.

Updated results from COAST, a Phase 2 study of durvalumab with oleclumab or monalizumab in patients with Stage III unresectable non-small-cell lung cancer were presented at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting, in June 2024. In this analysis of updated results from COAST, the combination of durvalumab plus oleclumab or monalizumab increased objective response rate, prolonged progression free survival, and trended toward improved overall survival compared to durvalumab alone.

AstraZeneca presented interim results from the randomized NeoCOAST-2 Phase 2 platform trial during the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer in September 2024. In this preliminary analysis on the first 60 of 72 patients randomized to Arm 2, monalizumab added to durvalumab plus platinum-based chemotherapy doublet induced a pathological complete response rate of 26.7% [95% CI; 16.1–39.7] and a major pathological response rate of 53.3% [95% CI; 40.0–66.3] which are numerically higher than the durvalumab plus platinum doublet approved regimen. Treatment in Arm 2 showed manageable safety profile and no impact on surgical rate. The NeoCOAST-2 platform study is intended to assess the safety and efficacy of neoadjuvant durvalumab alone or combined with novel immuno-oncology agents and chemotherapy in resectable, early-stage NSCLC, followed by adjuvant treatment with durvalumab with or without the novel agents.

IPH5201 (anti-CD39), partnered with AstraZeneca:

The MATISSE Phase 2 clinical trial conducted by Innate in neoadjuvant lung cancer for IPH5201, an anti-CD39 blocking monoclonal antibody developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, is ongoing and recruitment is on track. Following a pre-planned interim analysis after the period, the MATISSE Phase 2 trial continues according to plans.

IPH5301 (anti-CD73):

The investigator-sponsored CHANCES Phase 1 trial of IPH5301 with Institut Paoli-Calmettes is ongoing. Preliminary results will be presented at the upcoming (European Society of Medical Oncology) ESMO Annual Meeting 2024. The abstract, available on the ESMO website, states that IPH5301 was safe and well-tolerated with preliminary signals of monotherapy antitumor activity.

Corporate Update:

In connection with Innate’s previous announcement that it had established an at-the-market (“ATM”) program, on January 16, 2024 Innate filed a new Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-276164). On February 6, 2024, Innate filed a prospectus supplement relating to its previously established ATM program, pursuant to which it may, from time to time, offer and sell to eligible investors a total gross amount of up to $75 million of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). Each ADS represents one ordinary share of Innate. As of June 30, 2024, no sales have been made under the program.

Takeda made a strategic decision to terminate the license agreement executed in March 2023

Financial highlights for the first half of 2024:

The key elements of Innate’s financial position and financial results as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 are as follows:

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and financial assets amounting to €102.1 million (€m) as of June 30, 2024 (€102.3m as of December 31, 2023).

Revenue and other income amounted to €12.3m in the first half of 2024 (€40.2m in the first half of 2023) and mainly comprised of: Revenue from collaboration and licensing agreements, which mainly resulted from the partial or entire recognition of the proceeds received pursuant to the agreements with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Takeda. They result from the partial or entire recognition of the proceeds received pursuant to such agreements. They are recognized when the entity’s performance obligation is met. They are recognized at a point in time or spread over time according to the percentage of completion of the work that the Company is committed to carry out under these agreements: (i) Revenue from collaboration and licensing agreements for monalizumab decreased by €6.5m to €3.0m in the first half of 2024 (€9.5m in the first half of 2023). This change is mainly due to the recognition of increased revenue in the first six months of 2023. Indeed, as of June 30, 2023, the Company had analyzed the cost base used to calculate the percentage of completion of Phase 1/2 trials in connection with their progress. This analysis led to a reduction in the cost base through a re-estimation of projected expenses. As a result, this adjustment on the cost base had a positive impact on the percentage of completion and led to the recognition of additional revenue of €5.9 million for the first half of 2023 which was not replicated in 2024. (ii) Revenue related to the license and collaboration agreement signed with Sanofi in 2016 increased by €2.0m, to €4.0m for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to €2.0m for the six months ended June 30, 2023. On April 15, 2024, the Company announced the treatment of the first patient in the Phase 2 dose expansion part of the Sanofi-sponsored clinical trial evaluating NK Cell Engager SAR443579/ IPH6101 in various blood cancers. Under the terms of the 2016 agreement, this trial progress triggered a milestone payment of €4.0 million fully recognized in revenue during the first quarter of 2024. This amount was received by the Company on May 17, 2024. As a reminder, the Company announced that, in June 2023, the first patient was dosed in a Sanofi-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating IPH6401/SAR'514 in relapsed or refractory Multiple Myeloma. As provided by the licensing agreement signed in 2016, Sanofi made a milestone payment of €2.0 million, fully recognized in revenue as of June 30, 2023. This amount was received by the Company on July 21, 2023. (iii) Revenue related to the research collaboration and licensing agreement signed with Sanofi in 2022 decreased by €18.3m, to €0.4m for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to €18.7m for the six months ended June 30, 2023. As previously announced, on January 25, 2023, the Company announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and the effectiveness of the licensing agreement as of January 24, 2023. Consequently, the Company received an upfront payment of €25.0 million in March 2023, including €18.5 million for the exclusive license, €1.5 million for the research activities and €5.0 million for the option on two additional targets. The €18.5 million upfront payment relating to the exclusive license was fully recognized in revenue as of June 30, 2023. The €1.5 million upfront payment is recognized on a straight-line basis over the duration of the research activities that the Company has agreed to carry out. As a result, a €0.2 million has been recognized in revenue as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. Then, on December 19, 2023, the Company announced that Sanofi had exercised an option for one of the two targets. As a consequence, the Company recognized related income of €2.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This option exercise also resulted in a milestone payment of €15.0 million, including €13.3 million in respect of the exclusive license, which was fully recognized in income as of December 31, 2023, and €1.7 million in respect of research activities to be carried out by the Company, which will be recognized in income on a straight-line basis over the duration of the research activities that the Company has agreed to carry out. Sanofi and Innate will collaborate and work on the research activities defined in the contractual research program. These activities began during the first half of 2024. An amount of €0.2 million has been recognized in revenue as of June 30, 2024. Amounts not recognized in revenue are classified as deferred revenue. (iv) Revenues under the license agreement signed with Takeda in 2023 are nil for the first half of 2024, compared to €4.6 million for the first half of 2023. On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Takeda under which Innate grants Takeda exclusive worldwide rights to research and develop antibody drug conjugates (ADC) using a panel of selected Innate antibodies against an undisclosed target, with a primary focus in Celiac disease. Takeda will be responsible for the future development, manufacture and commercialization of any potential products developed using the licensed antibodies. As such, the Company considers that the license granted is a right to use the intellectual property, which is granted fully and perpetually to Takeda. The agreement does not stipulate that Innate’s activities will significantly affect the intellectual property granted during the life of the agreement. Consequently, the $5.0 million (or €4.6 million) initial payment, received by the Company in May 2023, was fully recognized in revenue as of June 30, 2023. Government funding for research expenditures of €4.1m in the first half of 2024 (€4.9m in the first half of 2023).

Operating expenses are €38.7m in the first half of 2024 (€40.6m in the first half of 2023), of which 75.2% (€29.1m) are related to R&D. R&D expenses decreased by €2.4m to €29.1m in the first half of 2024 (€31.5m in the first half of 2023). This change is mainly explained by lower personnel and other R&D expenses by €2.2millions (-15.4%). This decrease is due to an non-recurring amortization charge in the first half of 2023, related to the IPH5201 rights (full amortization of the additional €2.0 million invoice from Orega Biotech following the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2 MATISSE clinical trial in June 2023). Additionally, direct R&D expenses, which slightly decreased by €0.2 million, remained at €17.1 million, with an acceleration in preclinical spending related to the Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) program offsetting the decrease in expenses related to certain more mature clinical-stage programs. General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased by €0.4m to €9.6m in the first half of 2024 (€9.1m in the first half of 2023) mainly resulting from (i) a €0.4m decrease of personnel expenses mainly due to a reduction of administrative staff, offset by (ii) a €0.3m increase in non-scientific advisory and consulting fees resulting from greater reliance on recruitment agencies, and finally (iii) a €0.5 million increase in other expenses, mainly due to the derecognition of returned spaces in the first half of 2023 (as a reminder, on March 13, 2023, the Company signed an amendment to the lease of the ‘Le Virage’ building, aimed at reducing the area of leased premises) and the sale of related furniture during the same period, which led to an exceptional reduction in these charges in the first half of 2023.

A net financial gain of €1.5m in the first half of 2024 (€2.1m in the first half of 2023). This variance mainly results from the unfavorable evolution of the dollar exchange rate and its impact on foreign exchange recorded during the first half of 2024. The negative currency impact was offset by an increase in the fair value of certain financial instruments.

A net loss of €24.8m for the first half of 2024 (net income of €1.7m for the first half of 2023).

The table below summarizes the IFRS consolidated financial statements as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2024, including 2023 comparative information.

In thousands of euros, except for data per share June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue and other income 12,345 40,198 Research and development expenses (29,076) (31,453) General and administrative expenses (9,582) (9,144) Operating expenses (38,657) (40,597) Operating income (loss) (26,313) (398) Net financial income (loss) 1,549 2,116 Income tax expense — — Net income (loss) (24,764) 1,718 Weighted average number of shares (in thousands) : 80,872 80,320 - Basic income (loss) per share (0.31) 0.02 - Diluted income (loss) per share (0.31) 0.02

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets 102,149 102,252 Total assets 151,497 184,193 Total shareholders’ equity 28,796 51,901 Total financial debt 35,503 39,893

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through therapeutic antibodies and its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes lead proprietary program lacutamab, developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, monalizumab developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer, as well as ANKET® multi-specific NK cell engagers to address multiple tumor types.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code FR0010331421 Ticker code Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA LEI 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer on forward-looking information and risk factors:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “expect” “should,” “will,” or the negative of these and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to safety, progression of and results from its ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its product candidates, the Company’s reliance on third parties to manufacture its product candidates, the Company’s commercialization efforts and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development.

