Infinity Bio Launches Comprehensive Mouse Antibody Reactome Profiling Service

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Bio is pleased to announce the release of their MuSIGHT™ mouse autoantibody reactome service offering. Defining an animal’s autoantibody reactome – the set of all potential binding interactions between host proteins and antibodies – is key to characterizing its immune health and inflammatory status. Leveraging its proprietary MIPSA technology, Infinity Bio provides the most comprehensive antibody analyses available, with fast turnaround times and downstream informatic support.

“Our MuSIGHT™ service provides a valuable new omic resource for researchers working on mouse models of human disease,” says Ben Larman, Ph.D., founder and Chief Science Officer of Infinity Bio. “This technology can now be used to discover immune targets in cancers, clarify the contribution of autoimmunity in inflammatory diseases, and illuminate the role of the immune system in healthy aging.”

The mouse proteome is composed of about 176,000 unique protein isoforms, which were aligned and tiled using Infinity Bio’s cutting-edge peptide design algorithm. In addition, the library includes a set of 2,164 processed and secreted protein products displayed in their mature form.

Joy Nassif, the Company’s CEO, remarks “this carefully designed library of 273,786 peptides is the most complete representation of the mouse proteome created to date. We are excited to empower researchers to better understand their animal models. MuSIGHT™ will illuminate the relationship between these models and the human diseases they are meant to represent.”

It has been widely reported that clinical trials often fail due to the limited translatability of pre-clinical animal models. Differing immune processes between the species are key to this limitation. With Infinity Bio, researchers can now gain a much better understanding of murine auto-inflammatory processes and anti-cancer immunity.

“We pride ourselves in unmatched data quality, reliability and customer experience,” explains Nassif, “as it is our mission to provide industry-leading antibody reactome services to biomedical researchers around the world.”

Infinity Bio, Inc. is a technology company that provides detailed insights into the immune system using its proprietary antibody reactome profiling platform. The company’s core technology, MIPSA, is used to comprehensively analyze the antibody reactome, revealing the targets of individual immune responses against all known human viruses, human proteins (autoimmunity), and allergen proteins. Developed at Johns Hopkins University in The Laboratory of Precision Immunology, MIPSA builds on decades of work in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and bioinformatics. Infinity Bio’s assays are engineered to enable best-in-class quality, data accuracy, turnaround times and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit www.infinitybio.com.

