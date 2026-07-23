Infinitopes Doses First Patient With Precision Off-the-Shelf Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine ITOP1

VISTA trial evaluates a precision therapeutic vaccine in an immunologically favourable treatment window for oesophageal cancer

First-in-human clinical milestone - the first patient has been dosed with ITOP1, the lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine developed using Infinitopes' Precision Immunomics platform, combining immunopeptidomic antigen discovery with proprietary engineered viral vector technology

- the first patient has been dosed with ITOP1, the lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine developed using Infinitopes' Precision Immunomics platform, combining immunopeptidomic antigen discovery with proprietary engineered viral vector technology Exploring an immunologically favourable treatment window - University of Oxford investigator-initiated VISTA Phase 1/2a trial evaluates vaccination while the primary tumour remains in situ, aiming to generate enhanced anti-tumour immune responses compared with waiting until after surgery

- University of Oxford investigator-initiated VISTA Phase 1/2a trial evaluates vaccination while the primary tumour remains in situ, aiming to generate enhanced anti-tumour immune responses compared with waiting until after surgery Building a platform for multiple solid tumours - VISTA is the first clinical evaluation of Infinitopes' integrated approach to identify naturally presented cancer antigens capable of stimulating durable T-cell protection against solid tumours.

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinitopes, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines for solid tumours, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with ITOP1, the company's lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate.

This marks the first clinical evaluation of Infinitopes' Precision Immunomics platform, which combines large-scale immunopeptidomic antigen discovery with proprietary engineered viral vector technologies, to identify naturally presented tumour antigens capable of generating durable anti-tumour T-cell responses.

The VISTA study (Vaccination with ITOP1 in resectable oesophageal adenocarcinoma to evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Anti-tumour activity) is a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1/2a clinical trial conducted in partnership with the University of Oxford. The study will evaluate ITOP1 in patients with newly diagnosed, surgically resectable oesophageal and gastro-oesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (OAC).

Unlike alternative therapeutic vaccination approaches after surgery, VISTA investigates early treatment, while the primary tumour remains in situ. This neoadjuvant approach is designed to test whether earlier immune priming, in the presence of the patient's tumour antigens, can generate stronger anti-tumour T-cell responses alongside standard-of-care treatment.

Current standard-of-care for resectable OAC consists of neoadjuvant FLOT / durvalumab chemoimmunotherapy, surgery, and adjuvant chemoimmunotherapy. In the VISTA protocol, ITOP1 is administered between chemoimmunotherapy and surgery, both before and after oesophagectomy, allowing investigators to evaluate vaccine-induced immune responses throughout first-line treatment.

Infinitopes' Precision Immunomics platform identifies tumour antigens naturally presented by cancer cells through direct immunopeptidomic analysis, including both canonical and non-canonical targets. These antigens are incorporated into the company's proprietary engineered viral vector platform, designed to generate potent and durable T-cell immunity against solid tumours.

Investigators will evaluate the safety and tolerability of ITOP1 together with vaccine-induced immune responses and exploratory biomarkers associated with anti-tumour activity and disease recurrence.

Professor Mark Middleton

Chief Investigator, VISTA Trial; Head of the Department of Oncology, University of Oxford; Consultant Medical Oncologist, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

"The first patient dosed in VISTA is an important landmark for our programme and for the wider field of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The neoadjuvant setting provides a fantastic opportunity to study immune responses while the patient's primary tumour is still there. VISTA is designed to determine if this approach safely generates meaningful anti-tumour immunity and can delay recurrence after standard treatment and surgery."

Dr Jonathan Kwok

Co-Founder, President and Chief Medical Officer, Infinitopes

"Entering the clinic is a defining milestone for successful future medicines. For Infinitopes, VISTA represents the first clinical evaluation of our integrated approach that combines Precision Immunomics target discovery with proven viral vectors, to engineer precise, off-the-shelf therapies for cancer patients.

"By identifying the antigens that are naturally presented by patients’ tumours, and delivering these using vectors designed to generate durable T-cell immunity, we believe this approach has the potential to build an exciting pipeline of future programmes across multiple solid tumours. We look forward to evaluating the safety and immunological signals from early 2027."

The Phase 1 safety lead-in will recruit eight participants, to evaluate safety, tolerability and vaccine-induced immunity, before continuing into the randomised, placebo-controlled Phase 2a stage enrolling an additional 52 participants.

Initial safety and immunological data from the Phase 1 cohort are anticipated from early 2027.

The first patient dosed in VISTA marks an important milestone in Infinitopes' evolution from an academic spinout to a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Founded through support from multiple Cancer Research UK awards and the University of Oxford, Infinitopes has built integrated capabilities spanning antigen discovery, immunology, vaccinology, vector engineering, biomanufacturing and clinical development.

Further information about the study is available through the UK Clinical Trials Registry (IRAS 1008088).

About Infinitopes

Infinitopes is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines for solid tumours.

The company's Precision Immunomics platform combines large-scale immunopeptidomics with engineered viral vector technologies to identify naturally presented tumour antigens that together generate durable anti-tumour T-cell immunity. Its lead investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, ITOP1, is currently being evaluated in the University of Oxford investigator-initiated Phase 1/2a VISTA clinical trial, Additional programmes are under development across multiple solid tumour indications.

Founded on science supported by multiple prestigious Cancer Research UK awards, Infinitopes has raised more than US$35 million from specialist life science investors and has received generous non-dilutive support from two maximum-size Innovate UK grants.

Right targets. Right vectors. Right patients. Right time.

For more information, visit www.infinitopes.com

For further information please contact:



Infinitopes

Tom Weir

Email: tom@infinitopes.com



FINN Partners

Jim Smith

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Email: jim.smith@finnpartners.com