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Indivior to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

May 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Va., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY – June 3rd

    Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Wednesday, June 3rd and will also participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3rd at 11:05 a.m. U.S. EDT. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting. The fireside chat will be publicly available and can be accessed using the following weblink: Jefferies Webcast Link.

  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 – Miami, FL – June 8th

    Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Monday, June 8th. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs representative to schedule a meeting.

About Indivior
As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine — developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities, we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit https://www.indivior.com/ to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

For Further Information

Investors:
Jason Thompson
Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: 804-402-7123
E-mail: jason.thompson@indivior.com


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