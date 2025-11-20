SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Indivior to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (NASDAQ: INDV) today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference:

  • Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference – New York City, NY



    Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Preblick, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1x1 / group meetings on Tuesday, December 2nd. Joe Ciaffoni and Ryan Preblick will also participate in a fireside discussion on Tuesday, December 2nd at 3:30 p.m. U.S. EST. Interested investors should contact their Piper Sandler representative to schedule a meeting.



    The fireside discussion will be publicly available and can be viewed using the following weblink: Piper Sandler Fireside Chat Live Webcast.  

About Indivior

 Indivior Pharmaceuticals works to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Visit  www.indivior.com  to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting  www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indivior-to-participate-in-the-piper-sandler-37th-annual-healthcare-conference-302620339.html

SOURCE Indivior PLC

Northern California Virginia Events
Indivior
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves