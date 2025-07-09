Indivior Appoints Vanessa Procter as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs

RICHMOND, Va., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (Nasdaq / LSE: INDV) today announced the appointment of Vanessa Procter as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, effective July 7, 2025. Vanessa is a seasoned corporate affairs leader with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, and will be responsible for Corporate Communications, Government Affairs, Policy and Advocacy at Indivior.

"We are excited to welcome Vanessa to the Indivior team," said Joe Ciaffoni, Chief Executive Officer. "Vanessa has an impressive track record of aligning teams to priorities and executing successful multi-stakeholder strategies that drive patient access in complex regulatory environments. We look forward to her expertise and invaluable contributions as we pursue our mission to transform the lives of people living with opioid use disorder."

"I am honored to join Indivior at this transformative time for the Company," said Ms. Procter. "Public policy and community engagement are critical to address this significant public health challenge; providing the framework, funding and systems necessary to ensure treatment in the right place and at the right time. I look forward to working with the Indivior team and deepening our engagement with the people and communities we serve to further this important work."

Ms. Procter brings 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having led corporate and government affairs for multiple organizations. Most recently, Ms. Procter was Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Sage Therapeutics, where she led a team that conditioned the environment for the successful product launch of ZURZUVAE™, the first pill for post-partum depression. In that role, she led corporate communications, investor relations, government affairs and patient advocacy. Prior to her time at Sage, she was Head of U.S. Government Affairs and Public Policy at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, helping expand patient access to existing and new medical therapies. Earlier, Ms. Procter worked at MedImmune as Director of Federal Government Affairs. Before that, she was a health policy advisor in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ms. Procter earned her B.A. in History from Gettysburg College.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for OUD and we are dedicated to transforming OUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

