Incyte Appoints Suketu (Suky) Upadhyay as Chief Financial Officer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$INCY--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announces the appointment of Suketu (Suky) Upadhyay as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective May 4, 2026. In his new role, Mr. Upadhyay will serve as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team and lead the Company’s global finance organization responsible for Strategic Financial Planning; Capital Allocation; Investor Relations; Finance, Planning and Accounting; Global Sourcing; Environmental, Social, and Governance; Information Technology and Facilities.

“Suky will oversee all aspects of our finance function. He will guide our capital allocation approach and apply effective financial stewardship in support of value creation for our shareholders. He is known and respected for his detail‑oriented approach, objective decision‑making, and disciplined investment mindset. Suky will contribute both strategically and operationally as a core member of Incyte’s Executive Leadership Team,” said Bill Meury, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte.

“I’m honored to join Incyte at a pivotal time in its evolution. Incyte has a robust and differentiated pipeline, strong growth prospects and a clear focus on long‑term value creation,” said Suky Upadhyay. “I look forward to working with the Executive Team to support execution of the strategic plan and help position the company for its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Upadhyay most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Zimmer Biomet, a leading manufacturer of orthopedic solutions. Prior to that, he held senior finance leadership roles at several major pharmaceutical companies, including Senior Vice President of Global Financial Operations at Bristol Myers Squibb and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Endo International. Mr. Upadhyay also served as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer at Becton Dickinson, and earlier in his career held global finance and business development roles at AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. He holds a BS in Finance from Albright College and an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

About Incyte®

Incyte is redefining what’s possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation and Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this release contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements, including any discussion of the value Mr. Upadhyay will bring to Incyte and its shareholders, the contributions Mr. Upadhyay will make to Incyte and its executive leadership team, Incyte’s strategic plan, its pipeline, expectations for Incyte’s next phase of growth and its focus on and potential for long-term value creation and future success.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks regarding further research and development, the sufficiency of clinical trial data to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development, the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; determinations made by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies, Incyte’s dependence on its relationships with and changes in the plans of its collaboration partners, the efficacy or safety of Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners, the acceptance of Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners in the marketplace, market competition, unexpected variations in the demand for Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners, the effects of announced or unexpected price regulation or limitations on reimbursement or coverage for Incyte’s products and the products of Incyte’s collaboration partners, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements, including Incyte’s and its collaboration partners’ ability to successfully commercialize and build commercial infrastructure for newly approved products and any additional products that become approved, greater than expected expenses, including expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities, variations in foreign currency exchange rates, and other risks detailed in Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and its report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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