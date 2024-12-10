InCarda Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Myles Greenberg as New CEO

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AFIB--InCarda Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for cardiac arrythmias, has announced that Myles Greenberg, MD, MBA will serve as new president and CEO. Dr. Greenberg joins the company as it advances clinical development of its lead product, an orally inhaled treatment for patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF).









InCarda’s novel product is a reformulation of flecanaide, an antiarrhythmic pharmaceutical drug that has been widely used to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) for nearly 40 years. The reformulation and novel delivery are designed to safely and rapidly restore sinus rhythm to bring faster symptom relief, shorter hospital stay, reduced stroke risk and better long-term prognosis.

AFib is a dangerous and increasingly common condition affecting approximately 10 million people in the U.S. alone. The condition causes disruptive symptoms that reduce quality of life, and left untreated, it can lead to stroke, hospitalization and even death. AFib is also progressive: one in six patients with PAF go on to experience persistent atrial fibrillation within one year. The total disease burden to the U.S. healthcare system is estimated at $26 billion.

“InCarda’s mission is to enable the growing number of Afib sufferers to take more control of their health by developing a product designed to allow patients to treat their abnormal heart rhythm and symptoms at home,” Dr. Greenberg said. “If we are successful, we can improve patients’ quality of life and help them avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and other complications of their AF.”

Dr. Greenberg has significant experience in growing life-sciences businesses and new product development, having served as a CEO, venture investor, and board member of many venture-backed companies developing novel medical devices, biopharmaceuticals and healthcare technologies. Dr. Greenberg began his career as a practicing emergency physician and emergency department administrator at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School in Boston. He succeeds interim CEO and cofounder Carlos Schuler, PhD, who will transition to chief technology officer.

“Myles has an innate understanding of the challenges in properly treating cardiac arrythmias like paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, where underdiagnosis and undermanagement lead to disease progression, poor outcomes and significant strain on the healthcare system,” said Dan Welch, executive chairman of InCarda Therapeutics. “We are confident that he is the right leader to build Incarda into a key driver of positive change that can address these challenges and improve the standard of care for physicians and patients.”

About InCarda Therapeutics

InCarda Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for cardiac arrhythmias. The company is backed by leading institutional investors Deerfield Management and HealthCap. Its first investigational therapy is an orally inhaled reformation of the pharmaceutical drug flecainide for rapid treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF). For more information, visit incardatherapeutics.com.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Tim Polakowski

Pazanga Health Communications

tpolakowski@pazangahealth.com

831-676-8214