IN8bio to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will present at NobleCon20 - Noble Capital Markets’ Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10:30 am ET.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website https://investors.in8bio.com/news-events/events-presentations, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-400, is in a Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

