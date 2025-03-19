SUBSCRIBE
IN8bio to Participate at the 11th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference 2025

March 19, 2025 
NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in multiple sessions at the Immuno-Oncology 360° (IO360°) Conference 2025, held March 24-26, 2025, in Boston, MA.

William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio, will be Co-Chairing Day 2 of the conference starting at 8:15 AM EDT on March 25, 2025. He will deliver the welcoming remarks and discuss, “Tackling the Tough Questions in IO for Autoimmunity Disease.” After, he will Chair the session, “State of the IO Market, Investments and Deals Plenary.”

During the afternoon session, at 4:35 PM EDT, Mr. Ho will present on the topic of “Picking our Horse in the Race for Autoimmunity: The Gamma-Delta T cell Engager,” and provide a corporate overview of IN8bio’s recently announced INB-619, T cell engager program for oncology and autoimmune diseases.

As co-chair and panelist, Mr. Ho expects to discuss the rationale and promise of a gamma-delta T cell engager in addressing autoimmunity, a rapidly emerging frontier for immunotherapies.

Presentation and Panel Details

Co-Chairs’ Welcome & Tackling the Tough Questions in IO for Autoimmunity Disease

  • Date/Time: March 25, 2025, at 8:15 AM EDT

Picking Our Horse in the Race for Autoimmunity: The Gamma-Delta T Cell Engager

  • Date/Time: March 25, 2025, at 4:35 PM EDT

For those interested in coordinating a time to meet with the IN8bio during IO360°, please email glenn@z3bio.com.

For more information about the event, visit https://io360summit.com.

About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma, and advancing novel gamma-delta T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors & Company Contacts:
Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH
203.494.7411
glenn@z3bio.com

IN8bio, Inc.
Patrick McCall
646.933.5603
pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact:
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917.291.5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

