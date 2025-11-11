IMUNON Public Webcast Highlights Resilience and Innovation in Pursuit of the First Approved Immunotherapy for Ovarian Cancer

Webcast Recording and Symposium Slides Now Available

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in Phase 3 development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, today hosted a compelling public webcast, where cancer key opinion leaders, principal investigators from the Phase 3 OVATION 3 and Phase 2 minimal residual disease (MRD) trials, clinicians, statistical experts and IMUNON executives shared critical insights into the disease and translational data, along with compelling clinical data highlighting the significant potential of IMNN-001 for women with advanced ovarian cancer.

A webcast of the live event and presentation materials are available on the “Scientific Presentations” page of the IMUNON website at https://investors.imunon.com/scientific-presentations.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

