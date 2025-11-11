SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IMUNON Public Webcast Highlights Resilience and Innovation in Pursuit of the First Approved Immunotherapy for Ovarian Cancer

November 10, 2025 | 
3 min read

Webcast Recording and Symposium Slides Now Available

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in Phase 3 development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, today hosted a compelling public webcast, where cancer key opinion leaders, principal investigators from the Phase 3 OVATION 3 and Phase 2 minimal residual disease (MRD) trials, clinicians, statistical experts and IMUNON executives shared critical insights into the disease and translational data, along with compelling clinical data highlighting the significant potential of IMNN-001 for women with advanced ovarian cancer.

A webcast of the live event and presentation materials are available on the “Scientific Presentations” page of the IMUNON website at https://investors.imunon.com/scientific-presentations.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of enrollment of the Company’s clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company’s products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, uncertainties relating to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media Investors
Jenna UrbanPeter Vozzo
CG lifeICR Healthcare
212-253-8881443-213-0505
jurban@cglife.competer.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

New Jersey Ovarian cancer Phase III Phase II Cancer
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
ransparent plastic tube being blocked by orange balls on blue background. Illustration of the concept of digestive disorders and difficulties on career paths
Cardiovascular disease
Merck Builds Case for Cholesterol-Lowering Pill With Injectable-Like Efficacy
November 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Oct 9, 2019 Milpitas / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson Vision offices in Silicon Valley; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. is part of the American multinational corporation Johnson&Johnson
Approvals
J&J Wins Expansion for Top-Selling Cancer Drug in First for Smoldering Multiple Myeloma
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Obesity
Lilly’s Amylin Agonist Headed to Phase III After Eliciting up to 20% Weight Loss
November 6, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PII
Thoughtful Tech: How Removing Technological Burdens Can Improve Clinical Trial Compliance and Patient Experience
November 6, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights