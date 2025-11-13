IMU Biosciences announces formation of Scientific Advisory Board

PRESS RELEASE

Inaugural members are highly distinguished healthcare experts in haematology, vaccinology, immunology and genetics

London, UK, 13 November 2025 — IMU Biosciences (or “the Company”), a biotechnology company decoding the immune system to drive next generation health outcomes, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Professor Paresh Vyas, Professor Bali Pulendran, Professor Adrian Hayday and Dr Peter Goodfellow, four leading academic experts in haematology, vaccinology, immunology and genetics, join the SAB as inaugural members. Their role is to provide essential guidance and input as the Company pioneers advanced immune profiling and AI analytics to decode the human immune system and its relationship to disease, to revolutionise the way immune-related diseases are understood, diagnosed and treated.

Dr Adam Laing, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at IMU Biosciences, commented: “The formation of the SAB is an important step in IMU’s journey to pioneer advanced immune profiling and analysis techniques to decode the human immune system.

“We’ve assembled a team of some of the most distinguished experts whose combined experience in immunology, haematology, vaccinology, genetics and biotech innovation will prove invaluable as we continue to decode the hidden language of immunology.

“IMU’s goal is to create a paradigm shift in our ability to understand, diagnose and treat immune-related diseases, and deliver clinically actionable insights that will shape the future of precision medicine. These world-renowned experts bring significant expertise, knowledge and insights, which will be instrumental in guiding the Company as it executes its strategy.”

Professor Paresh Vyas is a distinguished academic with over 25 years of experience working at the University of Oxford where he holds multiple positions, including Professor of Haematology and Director of the Oxford Centre for Haematology. Additionally, Paresh is a Consultant Haematologist in Oxford specialising in myeloid disorders such as acute myeloid leukaemia, myelodysplastic syndrome and allogeneic stem cell transplantation. He was on the Board of NHS Blood and Transplant. He is a leading member of the UK AML Research Network, leading clinical trials in AML and MDS. He studied undergraduate medicine at the University of Oxford.

Professor Bali Pulendran is the Violetta L. Horton Professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine and the Director of Stanford’s Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection. Bali’s lab pioneered the use of systems approaches to probe immunity to vaccination and infection in humans. In addition, he showed that dendritic cells comprise multiple, functionally distinct subtypes, and defined how microbial stimuli program DCs to shape T-helper responses and helped establish Flt3-Ligand as the key in-vivo growth factor for DCs. These discoveries helped define major paradigms in innate immunity. He holds a BA (Hons) in the Natural Sciences Tripos from Cambridge University and a PhD from the Walter & Eliza Hall Institute. He is fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the recipient of two concurrent MERIT awards from the NIH, the AAI Ralph Steinman Award for Human Immunology, the Albert Levy Prize, and the ViE Award for the Best Research Team at the World Vaccine Congress.

Professor Adrian Hayday is the Kay Glendinning Professor of Immunobiology at King's College London and a Principal Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute. Adrian’s most recognised contributions are the elucidation and characterisation of Gamma Delta T cells, including the demonstration of their tumour-targeting capacities, consequent to which he co-founded Gamma Delta Therapeutics. Additionally, over a decade of work saw his laboratory distil immune-profiling to a practical, high-content, high-resolution, high-throughput format, associated with which he was advisor to the US N.I.H. Human Immunology Project Consortium. Adrian has received numerous awards, including the William Clyde DeVane Medal, Yale's highest honor for scholarship and teaching, and an honorary degree from Heidelberg University. He was elected to lead the British Society of Immunology, and to the Fellowships of the Royal Society and the Academy of Medical Sciences. He holds a BSc degree in Natural Sciences (biochemistry) from Cambridge University and a PhD in molecular virology from Imperial College London.

Dr Peter Goodfellow is a geneticist best known for identifying and cloning the male sex determination gene, SRY, on the human Y chromosome. Peter is currently a Scientific Advisor at Abingworth Life Sciences. Previously he was the Senior Vice President of Discovery Research at GSK. Peter has also held the Balfour Chair in Genetics at Cambridge University. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1992 and received the Louis-Jeantet Prize for Medicine in 1995. He has been awarded BSc and DSc degrees from the University of Bristol and a DPhil from the University of Oxford.

