ImmuVia Selects Quantori’s Q-Scientist Platform to Accelerate Development of First-in-Class Cancer Therapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AntibodyTherapeutics--ImmuVia Inc., a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for solid tumors, today announced that it has selected Quantori, a leading provider of digital transformation services and technology for the life sciences and healthcare industries, as a strategic technology partner. ImmuVia will deploy Quantori’s Q-Scientist platform to streamline computational workflows across its preclinical programs, with the goal of compressing development timelines and reducing costs as it advances its lead candidate, IMV-M™, towards clinical trials.

The Science: A New Approach to an Old Problem

Death Receptor agonists - molecules designed to trigger a tumor cell’s built-in self-destruct program (apoptosis) - have long been considered one of the most promising approaches in oncology. Yet clinical programs have failed, stymied by insufficient potency, off-target toxicity, or both.

ImmuVia’s proprietary Cancerlysin™ platform was built to solve this problem at the molecular level. Its lead candidate is IMV-M™, a bispecific antibody that functions as a conditional switch: it first binds MUC16 - a protein overexpressed on ovarian, pancreatic, and other solid tumors - and only then activates the Death Receptor 5 pathway via clustering to trigger apoptosis. The result is a molecule specifically engineered for high-potency tumor killing with a wide therapeutic window.

The Partnership: Doing the Work Faster and at Lower Cost

The complexity of Cancerlysin™ programs generates significant computational demands across molecular modeling, pharmacokinetic simulation, and regulatory data preparation. Rather than build these capabilities in-house, ImmuVia has chosen to partner with Quantori, whose Q-Scientist platform provides an integrated environment for orchestrating these workflows. Under the partnership, Quantori will support ImmuVia’s preclinical programs in three key areas:

Molecular Modeling and Simulation : Running computational analyses of Cancerlysin™ molecules’ binding behavior and selectivity profile, reducing the number of iterative bench experiments required to optimize candidates.

: Running computational analyses of Cancerlysin™ molecules’ binding behavior and selectivity profile, reducing the number of iterative bench experiments required to optimize candidates. In Silico Pharmacology : Modeling Cancerlysin™ molecule’s pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties across tumor microenvironments, enabling the team to test hypotheses computationally before committing to further costly in vivo studies.

: Modeling Cancerlysin™ molecule’s pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties across tumor microenvironments, enabling the team to test hypotheses computationally before committing to further costly in vivo studies. Regulatory Data Preparation: Transforming high-volume laboratory and analytical data into structured, submission-ready documentation, compressing timelines for IND-enabling toxicology and CMC deliverables.

Executive Commentary

“ImmuVia is a biology company. Our edge is the science behind IMV-M™ and the Cancerlysin™ platform,” said Iosif M. Gershteyn, Chief Executive Officer at ImmuVia. “What we need from technology partners is straightforward: help us do our work faster and at lower cost. Quantori’s platform does exactly that. It lets a lean team operate with the analytical throughput of a large organization, that’s a practical advantage we intend to leverage.”

“What makes this collaboration compelling is the quality of the underlying science,” said Yuriy Gankin, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Quantori. “ImmuVia’s platform represents a genuinely differentiated approach to harnessing the biology of apoptosis, and the computational demands of a program this sophisticated are exactly where Q-Scientist delivers the most value. We can construct detailed in silico models of IMV-M’s behavior - its conformational dynamics, its interactions within the tumor microenvironment - and deliver those insights at a speed and cost that would be impossible to replicate through traditional methods.”

About ImmuVia

ImmuVia is a biotechnology company engineering a new class of targeted cancer therapies based on selective Death Receptor 5 clustering. Its proprietary Cancerlysin™ platform produces bispecific apoptosis triggers (BATs) designed to deliver high-potency tumor killing with a wide therapeutic window. The company’s lead candidate, IMV-M™, targets MUC16-positive solid tumors, including ovarian and pancreatic cancers, and is advancing toward IND-enabling studies. For more information, visit www.immuvia.com.

About Quantori

Quantori is a digital transformation and technology solutions company accelerating the digitization of life sciences and healthcare. Quantori transforms complex data into business value by combining deep industry knowledge, engineering excellence, and applied AI. Learn more at www.quantori.com and keep connected on social media Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding ImmuVia’s development plans and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with Quantori. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update these statements.

Quantori:

Elizaveta Agafonova

Senior Marketing Manager

Email: elizaveta.agafonova@quantori.com



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