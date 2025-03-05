Immuron and Calmino join up to treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the territories of Australia and New Zealand. Immuron will launch ProIBS® for the treatment of symptoms related to IBS in the retail pharmacy sales channel. Immuron has been a leader in digestive health in Australia for many years. ProIBS® will join Immuron’s product portfolio which includes the rapidly growing Travelan® brand building on the premium efficacy product range that will deliver better outcomes for consumers that Pharmacists will love to recommend.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition where you experience symptoms related to your digestive system. This is sometimes linked to certain foods, lifestyle habits and stress levels or mood. IBS affects around 3 out of every 10 people. Females are more likely than males to be affected. Some key symptoms of IBS include: abdominal pain or discomfort; stomach bloating and wind; chronic diarrhoea or constipation, or alternating between the two.1 According to available data, the IBS treatment market in Australia is estimated to be a part of the broader “Digestives & Intestinal Remedies” market, generating a revenue of around AU$221.14 million in 2025, with a projected annual growth rate of 3.28%.2

ProIBS® is a certified medical device for the treatment of IBS symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating and unsettled bowel movements (diarrhoea and/or constipation). ProIBS® contains AVH200®, derived from the plant Aloe barbadensis Miller. AVH200® has gel forming components which support the intestinal mucosal barrier. As IBS is known to affect individuals for a long period of time, it is essential to have a treatment appropriate for long-term use – as ProIBS® is. The product is safe, and no interactions with other medications are known. Science-driven innovative Calmino group AB, the developer of ProIBS®, conducted a usability study among 1,003 users. ProIBS® was helpful for 94% of them. 91% of the users experienced an improvement in daily life and 98% would recommend ProIBS® to someone else. To learn more please check: www.proibs.eu.

Flavio Palumbo, Chief Commercial Officer said, “Following the rapid growth of Travelan in pharmacy as the leading product for the prevention of traveller’s diarrhoea3, we have identified a great opportunity with ProIBS® to further expand our digestive health portfolio by providing pharmacists a proven premium efficacy product that delivers unique benefits to their customers. With ProIBS®, we are able to provide an innovative and European certified medical device for the treatment of symptoms related to IBS. The product has been on the Swedish pharmacy market for more than a decade. Because it is backed by science and recommended by physicians and dietitians, we can promote ProIBS® with absolute confidence. We are looking forward to offering a solution that truly improves the liveability of the affected people.”

Tobias Kisker, CEO and founder of Calmino group AB, is pleased to start a long and successful collaboration with Immuron. “The Calmino team is happy to work with a well-established, experienced, and professional company like Immuron. We see Australia and New Zealand as important Asian Pacific markets with significant potential.”

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: https://www.immuron.com.au

