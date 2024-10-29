Immunovant Announces Oral Presentation of Late Breaking Abstract for Phase 2 Graves’ Disease Clinical Data at the 2024 American Thyroid Association (ATA) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that data from the Phase 2a trial of batoclimab in Graves’ disease will be the subject of an oral presentation of a late-breaking abstract accepted for the 2024 American Thyroid Association (ATA) Annual Meeting being held October 30 to November 3, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. New data highlighting both thyroid-specific and extrathyroidal manifestations of Graves’ disease will be presented.

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of the FcRn Inhibitor, Batoclimab, in Graves’ Thyroidal and Extrathyroidal Disease: a Proof-of-concept Study Presentation: #0020 Session: #5 – Autoimmune Thyroid Disease Date and Time: Friday, November 1, 2024, 4:05pm – 5:05pm ET Presenter: George Kahaly, MD, PhD

About Graves’ disease

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder associated with the overproduction of thyroid hormones and is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism. Although Graves’ disease can affect any age group or gender, it occurs often in women younger than 40 years of age. In Graves’ disease, harmful IgG autoantibodies bind to and activate the thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor present on the thyroid gland, stimulating excess thyroid hormone production. Existing treatments, which include antithyroid drugs, radioactive iodine, and thyroid surgery, are aimed at reducing thyroid hormone levels to lessen the severity of symptoms. These treatments have remained largely unchanged for the past 70 years.

