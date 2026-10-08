ImmunityBio to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Oncology Symposium

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, its Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Virtual Oncology Symposium, taking place October 15-16, 2026.

Details of the event are provided below:

Piper Sandler Virtual Oncology Symposium – Fireside Chat

Participant: Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, ImmunityBio

Moderator: Ted Tenthoff, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Piper Sandler

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 1:00-1:25 p.m. ET

Please contact Piper Sandler for information about attending the symposium and accessing session recordings.

“We welcome the opportunity to join Piper Sandler and the investment community to discuss ImmunityBio’s progress and our vision for transforming cancer care by activating the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems,” said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio. “With the continued advancement of ANKTIVA® (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) and our broader immunotherapy pipeline, we remain focused on translating innovative science into durable treatment options for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases.”

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and commercializing next-generation immunotherapies designed to activate the patient’s immune system and deliver durable protection against cancer and infectious diseases. Our approach harnesses both the adaptive and innate immune systems with the goal of restoring immune function and generating lasting immunological memory in patients. At the core of our strategy is the Cancer BioShield™ platform, which is designed to stimulate critical lymphocytes, including natural killer (NK) cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells via our proprietary IL-15 receptor agonist, ANKTIVA®. Our Cancer BioShield platform is anchored by this antibody-cytokine fusion protein and is complemented by a portfolio that includes adenovirus-vectored vaccines, allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous NK-cell therapies, and additional immunomodulators intended to promote immunogenic cell death and support durable immune responses while potentially reducing reliance on high-dose chemo-radiation therapy. For more information, visit ImmunityBio.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ImmunityBio's vision for transforming cancer care by activating the body's innate and adaptive immune systems; the continued advancement of ANKTIVA® and the Company's broader immunotherapy pipeline; and the translation of innovative science into durable treatment options for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the risks inherent in drug discovery and development, including uncertainties regarding the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress, and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the risk that data from completed clinical trials may not be representative of final clinical trial data; regulatory risks, including the timing and outcome of interactions with the FDA and other regulatory authorities, and the risk that a BLA may not be submitted when anticipated or, if submitted, may not be approved or may require additional data or studies; risks related to safety signals or adverse events that may arise during continued evaluation; the Company’s ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of ANKTIVA® to support clinical development and potential commercialization; risks associated with product supply, including reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers as well as ongoing BCG shortages; competitive developments; changes in standard-of-care treatment; market acceptance; reimbursement; and intellectual property and patent protection.

More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio’s business are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 23, 2026, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2026, and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

ImmunityBio Contacts:

Investors

Hemanth Ramaprakash, PhD, MBA

ImmunityBio, Inc.

+1 858-746-9289

Hemanth.Ramaprakash@ImmunityBio.com



Media

Sarah Singleton

ImmunityBio, Inc.

+1 415-290-8045

Sarah.Singleton@ImmunityBio.com