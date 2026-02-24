ImmunityBio Founder Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong to Speak at Milken Institute and Richard Nixon Foundation “Cancer 2035: A Roadmap for the Future” Summit

Dr. Soon-Shiong joins Nobel laureates, former NIH directors, and leading oncology pioneers in Washington, D.C. to chart a path toward defeating cancer by 2035, with the discussion streamed live at Cancer 2035: A Roadmap for the Future Summit

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunityBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBRX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies, today announced that its Founder, Executive Chairman, and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, will participate as a featured speaker at "Cancer 2035: A Roadmap for the Future," a landmark summit co-hosted by the Milken Institute and the Richard Nixon Foundation in Washington, D.C. on February 23–24, 2026.

The event coincides with the 55th anniversary of the National Cancer Act, the landmark legislation signed by President Richard Nixon that transformed the nation’s approach to cancer research and set in motion decades of scientific and clinical progress. The summit convenes the foremost leaders in oncology, immunology, and health policy to examine how today’s scientific and technological capabilities can drive the next era of biomedical progress and dramatically reduce cancer mortality by 2035.

Dr. Soon-Shiong will take the stage alongside a distinguished roster of speakers that represents an extraordinary convergence of scientific, medical, and policy leadership, including:

Dr. Jim Allison , Nobel Laureate and Regental Chair and Professor of Immunology at MD Anderson Cancer Center

, Nobel Laureate and Regental Chair and Professor of Immunology at MD Anderson Cancer Center Noubar Afeyan , CEO of Flagship Pioneering

, CEO of Flagship Pioneering Dr. Monica Bertagnolli , 17th Director of the National Institutes of Health

, 17th Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins , 16th Director of the National Institutes of Health

, 16th Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Elias Zerhouni , 15th Director of the National Institutes of Health

, 15th Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Carl June , Professor of Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

, Professor of Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine Dr. Padmanee Sharma , Professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology and Immunology at MD Anderson Cancer Center

, Professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology and Immunology at MD Anderson Cancer Center Dr. Leroy Hood , Co-founder of the Institute for Systems Biology

, Co-founder of the Institute for Systems Biology Dr. Clifford Hudis , CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

, CEO of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Dr. Karen Knudsen , CEO of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

, CEO of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Dr. William Li , CEO of the Angiogenesis Foundation

, CEO of the Angiogenesis Foundation William Doyle , Executive Chairman of Novocure

, Executive Chairman of Novocure Mark Goldsmith , CEO of Revolution Medicines

, CEO of Revolution Medicines Marjorie Green , SVP and Head of Oncology at Merck

, SVP and Head of Oncology at Merck Dr. Prineha Narang , Professor in Physical Sciences and Electrical and Computer Engineering at UCLA

, Professor in Physical Sciences and Electrical and Computer Engineering at UCLA Anaeze Offodile, Chief Strategy Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

“Dr. Soon-Shiong’s inclusion alongside three NIH Directors, a Nobel Laureate, and some of the most accomplished leaders in oncology today is a powerful reflection of his lifelong dedication to defeating cancer through immunotherapy innovation,” said Richard Adcock, President and Chief Executive Officer of ImmunityBio. “This summit represents the kind of bold, collaborative thinking that is essential to making the vision of dramatically reducing cancer mortality a reality. We are proud that ImmunityBio’s pioneering approach to harnessing the immune system is recognized at this level.”

The two-day program will feature fireside chats and panel discussions on the next decade of defeating cancer, prevention as the next frontier, designing the clinical trial infrastructure of the future, mobilizing the next generation of public–private partnerships, and the role of technology as a force multiplier in delivering innovation at scale.

The event discussion can be viewed live at https://milkeninstitute.org/cancer-2035-roadmap-future.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio is a vertically integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. Designated an FDA Breakthrough Therapy, ANKTIVA is the first FDA-approved immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer CIS that activates NK cells, T cells, and memory T cells for a long-duration response. The Company is applying its science and platforms to treating cancers, including the development of potential cancer vaccines, as well as developing immunotherapies and cell therapies that could potentially reduce or eliminate the need for standard high-dose chemotherapy. These platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to be more effective, accessible, and easily administered than current standards of care in oncology and infectious diseases. For more information, visit ImmunityBio.com (Founder’s Vision) and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company’s participation in Cancer 2035: A Roadmap for the Future, co-hosted by the Milken Institute and the Richard Nixon Foundation; the potential impact of the Company’s scientific leadership, research programs, collaborations, and platform technologies; the advancement, development, regulatory progress, and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates; and the Company’s strategic plans, growth prospects, and long-term objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the Company’s ability to advance its research and development programs; the timing, cost, and success of preclinical studies and clinical trials; regulatory developments and approvals; manufacturing and supply chain considerations; the availability of funding; competitive developments; and intellectual property protection.

More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio’s business are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 23, 2026, and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

