Immunis Successfully Completes its Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Targeting Muscle Atrophy

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing novel, multi-active biologics for age and disease-related immune dysregulation, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Phase 1/2a clinical trial. The clinical study investigated the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of Immunis’ investigational therapy, IMM01-STEM, in reversing muscle atrophy in elderly individuals with knee osteoarthritis.





“Completing this clinical trial is a significant milestone for our team,” says Erin Curry, Director of Medical Affairs at Immunis. “The initial raw and observational data are encouraging, and none of our participants reported any severe adverse events, which is excellent news.”

The team is currently analyzing the clinical datasets from the nine participants. A manuscript is in preparation detailing the results of the investigation, with a projected publication for early next year.

“We are eager to proceed with the data analysis and are hopeful about the potential impact IMM01-STEM could have on patients suffering from age-related muscle atrophy,” adds Curry.

Anticipating successful clinical results, Immunis is designing a Phase 2b clinical trial as a follow up for its STEM-MYO program. The aim is to confirm the suggested functional efficacy signals from the Phase 1/2a clinical trial in a larger randomized, controlled study in sarcopenic elderly with knee osteoarthritis.

Additionally, the USA FDA granted permission for Immunis to proceed with testing IMM01-STEM in a Phase 2 clinical trial for elderly individuals with sarcopenic obesity. This parallel STEM-META program will focus on the efficacy of IMM01-STEM against a placebo on muscle and overall physical function in seniors with obesity and muscle weakness.

“The goal is to improve quality of life. If we can restore a person’s physical capabilities, the downstream impact on their fall risk, reliance on caregiver support, and ability to remain in the workforce could be life-changing,” remarks Curry.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory stem cell-derived biologic for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in the production of multi-active biologics to deliver a therapy of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

