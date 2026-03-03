Immunic to Participate in Investor Conferences in March 2026

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in March:

March 8-11: Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunic, and Jason Tardio, President and Chief Operating Officer of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:40 am ET at this conference in Miami. A webcast will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations

Dr. Vitt, Mr. Tardio and Jessica Breu, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications at Immunic, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Leerink representative or Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

March 17-18: Stifel 2026 Virtual CNS Forum. Dr. Vitt and Mr. Tardio will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 18, at 4:00 pm ET at this virtual conference. A webcast will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations

Dr. Vitt, Mr. Tardio and Mrs. Breu will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Stifel representative or Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic and gastrointestinal diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, for which top-line data is expected to be available by the end of 2026. It has already shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and Graft-versus-Host-Disease. IMU-381 comprises next-generation molecules in preclinical testing for neurologic, gastrointestinal and other autoimmune diseases leveraging the company's Nurr1 platform. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in investor conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company's products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.

