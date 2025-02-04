Immunic to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in February

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in February:

February 10-11: BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2025. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunic, will participate in one-on-one meetings at this conference, taking place in New York. Interested parties can request a meeting through the BIO Partnering™ system or contact Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

February 11-12 : Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in a fireside chat at this virtual conference on Wednesday, February 12 at 1:20 pm ET. A webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Immunic’s website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. Additional team members, including Jason Tardio, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Whaley, Chief Financial Officer, and Jessica Breu, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, will also be in attendance to participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

February 19-22: 19th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation). Members of Immunic’s medical, clinical and preclinical teams will attend this congress in Berlin, Germany, where two abstracts discussing clinical and preclinical data on IMU-856, Immunic’s orally available and systemically acting small molecule modulator that targets Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), will be presented as digital oral presentations. The presentations will be accessible on the “Events and Presentations” section of Immunic’s website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. Presentation Title: Promising Effects of IMU-856, an Orally Available Epigenetic Modulator of Barrier Regeneration - Biomarker Findings from a Phase 1 Clinical Study Presenting Author: Amelie Schreieck , Ph.D., Senior Manager Biomarker Development, Immunic Abstract Number: EC25-1515 Presentation Number: DOP012 Presentation Time: 5:57 pm – 6:03 pm CET Session Name: Digital Oral Presentation (DOP) Session 2: Clinical Trials II Session Date: February 20, 2025 Session Hall: A8 Presentation Title: Preclinical Characterization of IMU-856, an Orally Available Epigenetic Modulator of Gut Barrier Function and Regeneration Presenting Author: Martina Wirth , Ph.D., Senior Manager Translational Pharmacology, Immunic Abstract Number: EC25-1096 Presentation Number: DOP116 Presentation Time: 6:27 pm – 6:33 pm CET Session Name: Digital Oral Presentation (DOP) Session 13: Basic Science in IBD Session Date: February 21, 2025 Session Hall: A1

February 25-27 : 7th Neuroimmunology Drug Development Summit. Hella Kohlhof , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immunic, will present an overview on Immunic’s lead asset, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), at this summit in Boston . The presentation will be accessible on the “Events and Presentations” section of Immunic’s website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations Presentation Title: Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838) Combines the Best of Two Worlds: Neuroprotection and Relapse Prevention in Multiple Sclerosis Presentation Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025 Presentation Time: 12:10 pm ET

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, for which it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management’s and employee’s participation in investor and scientific conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, including the ability to satisfy the minimum average price and trading volume conditions required to receive funding in tranche 2 and 3 of the January 2024 private placement, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic’s intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned “Risk Factors,” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024, and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.

