Immunic to Participate in Industry, Scientific and Investor Conferences in November 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following industry, scientific and investor conferences in November:

November 4-6: BIO-Europe. Members of Immunic’s management, business development and investor relations teams will participate in partnering activities at this conference in Stockholm, Sweden. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partneringONE portal.

November 8-9: Symposium 238: Immuno-Mediated Diseases of the GI Tract: Where Do We Stand? Sara Elhag, Ph.D., Associate Manager Translational Pharmacology at Immunic, will present data from the company’s phase 1b clinical trial of IMU-856, an orally available and systemically acting small molecule modulator targeting SIRT6 (Sirtuin 6), in patients with celiac disease, in a poster presentation at this symposium in Florence, Italy. The poster will be accessible on the “Events and Presentations” section of Immunic’s website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

November 19-21: Immunic’s management, business development and investor relations teams will be hosting one-on-one meetings in London in connection with the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024 . To schedule a meeting, please contact Jessica Breu, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications, at: jessica.breu@imux.com.

November 21 : Virtual Investor Summit. Daniel Vitt , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunic, will present a company overview on Thursday, November 21, 2024 and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at this conference. To listen to the company presentation, register for the conference using this link https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 and phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis, respectively, and has shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, for which it is currently in preparations for a phase 2 clinical trial. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management’s and employee’s participation in industry, scientific and investor conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation, impacts of theconflict and the conflict in theon planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, including the ability to satisfy the minimum average price and trading volume conditions required to receive funding in tranche 2 and 3 of theprivate placement, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic’s intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned “Risk Factors,” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended, filed with the SEC on, and in the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online ator ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.

Jessica Breu

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

+49 89 2080 477 09

jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Paula Schwartz

+1 917 633 7790

immunic@rxir.com

US Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich

+1 212 896 1241

ckasunich@kcsa.com

